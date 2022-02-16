When it came to clinching the Southwestern League title, the Fruita Monument girls basketball team just needed to stick to its strengths — strong, relentless defense and scoring from all over the floor.
That approach worked out Tuesday as Fruita outlasted Central 52-42 to clinch its sixth SWL title in seven seasons.
“They played tough tonight. We were a little late on defensive rotations but I’m just so proud of this team,” coach Michael Wells said. “It seems every year we’re written off (in the league) with a new group and we keep battling back to the top. That’s a testament to this program and these players.”
Don’t be fooled by the double-digit score, the game was close for most of the night.
Central (18-4, 5-2) learned from its first loss to Fruita on Feb. 4. This time around, top scorers Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner got their points — 13 and 16, respectively, and scored 13 of Central’s first 15 points. The Warriors’ defense matched the Wildcats’ intensity by living in the passing lanes.
Down 18-17 at the half, Central came out hot with four unanswered points. With the Wildcats (19-3, 7-0) keying on her and Wagner, Manzanarez lobbed a pass over four defenders to Sasha Rascon in the post. Rascon was fouled on her shot and hit both ensuing free throw. After a defensive stop, Rascon scored another basket for a 21-18 Central lead.
But as it would all night, Fruita battled back and never let Central gain too much momentum.
“It wasn’t demoralizing to see them score. We knew that both teams would have their runs, we just needed to come back and finish how we know how to finish,” Kylie Wells said.
With Fruita leading 29-27, Manzanarez hit a deep 3-pointer to put Central back in front only for Kylie Wells to respond with an elbow 3-pointer. Fruita never trailed the rest of the game.
Fruita didn’t bank on Manzanarez and Wagner to have an off game. The Wildcats expected them to score, so they just had to take whatever opportunities they got.
“We don’t go into a game with any plan other than to try to stop their best players. We didn’t do that a lot to start the game but we were able to get a few stops and they missed a couple of shots in the second half,” Michael Wells said. “We just had one longer run than they did.”
Fruita’s defense was integral to snuffing out Central’s runs. The Wildcats’ plan was to pressure Central’s scorers. Any ballhandler was routinely double-teamed. That created opportunities down low for players such as Rascon, and Central did try to counter that intensity by drawing fouls. But the approach worked for Fruita and overwhelmed Central more often than not.
Kylie Wells took advantage of that pressure in the fourth quarter. A Central player tried to pass to an open Wagner only for Wells to jump the pass for a breakaway layup and a 39-33 lead.
“It’s huge to do that. They’re such a good scoring team that giving yourself easy baskets like that is vital,” Kylie Wells said. “We always have a target on our back but we’re able to stay cool and do what we do. And we’re really well taught.”
Summit 46, Palisade 34: Palisade (4-17, 2-8 Western Slope League) fell on their homecourt to tough WSL foe Summit.
The win was the sixth straight the Tigers (15-8, 10-2).
Ella Yanowich led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points, Lilly Kolisch had seven rebounds and Ella Steele added five assists.
Girls Swimming
The Fruita Monument swim team had some solid showings in the preliminary rounds at the Class 5A state meet in Thornton.
Kendyll Wilkinson, as of press time, had the best individual finish of the night when she touched the wall in the 100-yard freestyle at 53.06 seconds. That was the 13th-best time and a 0.68 second improvement on her entry time.
Emma Kimbrough finished 28th in the 200 individual medley and 35th in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay team finished 21st overall and the 200 freestyle relay team finished 31st.
Boys basketball
Central 50, Fruita Monument 48: The Warriors took a large lead, allowed a potentially-deflating comeback and took back the lead for a dramatic home upset of the 5A Wildcats and their first Southwestern League win of the season.
Central (7-15, 1-6) came out of the gate on fire. The Warriors led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-15 halftime lead.
The Wildcats (10-12, 2-5) opened the game slow but reversed course in the second half. They scored 12 points in the third quarter — five came from senior Skylar Johnson — as Central’s offense went cold. But the Warriors still clung to a 37-34.
As tight and exciting as the first three quarters were, they paled in comparison to the fourth.
Fruita lost control of the ball, and Christian Miller picked up the loose ball at mid-court to hit a cradle layup and pad his team’s 42-34 lead.
The Wildcats clawed back and down 44-41 with the clock ticking, Daniel Thomason took a fast break nearly the length of the court for an emphatic two-handed dunk. Not long after, Skylar Johnson hit a short jumper for a 45-44 lead.
Then down 48-46, Austin Reed hit a jumper to tie the game at 48.
On the other end of the court, Central gave up the ball and Fruita nearly recovered only for Miller to poke the ball free and take it upcourt all alone for the game-winning layup with two seconds left.
The win ends Central’s two-game losing streak while Fruita drops its second straight.
Miller finished the game with a team-high 14 points. Eric Macks scored 13 points while Scott added 12. Johnson led the Wildcats with 15 points while Reed added 10.
Palisade 75, Summit 38: The Bulldogs cruised to an important home win on Tuesday to keep them alive in the hunt for the Western Slope League crown.
Palisade (11-10, 8-2 WSL) never missed a beat in the win. It jumped to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and led 35-10 after the break.
The Bulldogs also made sure that the Tigers (3-19, 1-11) never had a chance when they scored 23 points in the third quarter.
Josh Zotto stepped up for Palisade and scored a team-high 20 points. Donovan Maestas added 12 points to the cause, while Paul Steinke scored nine.