The final day of the Southwestern League/Western Slope League championships wrapped up at Stocker Stadium on Saturday.
Each team only competed against its respective league counterparts. Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction are in the Southwestern League, Palisade in the Class 4A Western Slope League, and Caprock Academy is in the hybrid 1A/2A WSL.
For the boys, Central finished second in the SWL with 95 points. Grand Junction was third and Fruita was fifth. Montrose won with 114 points. Palisade finished fourth in the WSL and Caprock placed ninth in the 1A/2A WSL, which was won by Cedaredge.
In girls team portion, Fruita won the SWL with 104.33 points. Grand Junction was fourth and Central was fifth. Palisade finished fourth in the WSL and Caprock finished second in the 1A/2A WSL with 95 points — well behind Cedaredge’s 179.
Central had the top three times in the boys 1,600-meter run. Shalom Trowbridge was first in 4 minutes, 23.83 seconds and Jackson Edwards finished 0.02 seconds behind him. Alex Fisher was third in 4:30.09. Daniel Baroumbaye won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet. The 4x400 team of Edwards, Fisher, Adrian Soto and Trowbridge finished second.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.11 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 47-1. Mason Znamenacek won the 300 hurdles in 41.03 seconds. Mason Anderson finished second in the 100 dash with a time of 11.39 seconds. The 4x100 team of Jones, Anderson, Noah Watkins and Gavin Walsh finished in 43.71 seconds for second place.
For Fruita, Daniel Thomason easily won the high jump by clearing 6-4, which was five inches ahead of second place. Cooper Siegmund finished the 110 hurdles in 15.59 seconds for second place.
Palisade’s 4x200 relay team of Alex Everett, Keden Everett, Kaleb Reed and Kaleb Wells won in 1:34.66. Dillon Cogley threw the shot put 38-6 to finish second and Christian Mullaney finished second in the high jump with a mark of 5-8.
Caprock’s 4x400 team of Braeden Simonds, Andrew Simonds, Jagger Mitchell and Tyler Coffman finished fourth.
For the Fruita girls, Mackenzie Black won the 3,200 in 12:05.7. The 800 medley relay team of Navaya Steele, Addison Hopper, Cambelle Brammer and Miranda Deeths finished in 1:58.75 for second place. Luka Knott won the discus with a toss of 117-2.
Grand Junction’s Katelehn Abbath won the 100 dash in 13.13 seconds. The 4x100 team of Abbath, Molly Church, Atahlia Mills and Olivia Candland finished in 51.83 seconds for second place and Mills was second in the long jump at 16-8.75.
For Central, Sage Siegrist won the 400 dash in 1:01.36. The 4x400 team of Siegrist, Brynn Wagner, Elle Diedrich and Jocelyn Olson finished in 4:17.99 for second place. Cheyanne Hoffman finished second in the discus with a toss of 111-9.
For Palisade, the 800 medley relay team of Rylin Elsrod, Braeleigh MacAskill, Madi Gray and Olivia Langner won in 1:56.2. Lauren Hardin won the discus with a throw of 96-1. Langner finished second in the 300 hurdles in 48.46 seconds — 0.29 seconds out of first.
For Caprock, the 4x800 team of Taylor Phillips, Clara Most, Grace Grossman and Clara Keddy won in 10:30.44, which is the second-best time in 2A. Grossman won the 1,600 in 5:42.63.
Baseball
Brett Rozman reached 100 career hits and the Palisade High School baseball team won a doubleheader over Glenwood Springs at home by scores of 6-1 and 7-3.
Palisade (14-6, 10-0 Western Slope League) took an early lead in the first game. In the bottom of the first inning, Ryker Harsha’s double scored Rozman from third. Harsha later scored on an error.
In the third, Bradan Blanck scored Harsha and Josh Zotto on a 2-2 single to right field to make it 4-1. Easton Embry then laid down a squeeze bunt to score Blanck. Palisade scored one more run in the sixth when Nick Campbell singled to left to score Hunter Howard.
Rozman and Campbell both went 2 for 4, and Rozman hit a triple. Zotto was the winning pitcher after he struck out 11 and allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk in six innings. Christian Herrera threw one inning of relief and struck out the side.
Palisade took the lead in the second inning of the second game when Kaden Dowdy reached on an error that scored Zotto. Alex Morrall hit a sacrifice fly to score Blanck on the next at bat.
Rozman reached 100 career hits with a single in the third inning of the second game.
Soccer
Central crushed Bayfield 10-0 in its season finale.
Liana Bryant scored three goals and had one assist, bringing her season totals to 27 and seven, respectively. Danessa Cordero had one goal and one assist, and Jasmine Hernandez scored one goal and had two saves in goal. Marissa Martinez-Quezada, Lauryn Spencer and Jasmine Fenn each scored one goal, as well. Liz Stice had one assist.
The Warriors end the season 10-5 after going 10-7 in 2022. This is the first time Central has posted back-to-back winning seasons in the MaxPreps era (since 2009).
Fruita Monument 1, Durango 0: The Wildcats (12-3, 9-0 Southwestern League) clinched the SWL title with a tight win over the Demons (9-4, 6-2).
Swimming
The District 51 Griffins solidified state spots in three events on Saturday.
Nick Silzell qualified in the 1-meter dive after he scored a 384 in the finals. That was 122 points better than his semifinal score on Friday.
The 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams of Noah Pudlewski, Favrizzio Pavia, Davis Sleigh and Luke Hall qualified, as well.