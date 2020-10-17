Armony Trujillo sat alone on the turf, just a little more than one yard from the goal line.
Half of Fruita Monument’s 1-2 backfield punch nearly broke the final tackle on a desperation, heads-up two-point conversion attempt in double overtime Friday night at Stocker Stadium when the Wildcats went for the win.
As his teammates helped Trujillo to his feet, the Montrose football team was celebrating stopping the Wildcats in the Indians’ 28-27 victory.
Fruita quarterback Kade Bessert, faced with third-and-goal from the 10 in the second overtime, kept the ball off the left side and simply refused to be tackled. He avoided being dragged down in the backfield, then shrugged off a tackle at the 2 and bulled over the goal line for the score.
“We had them stuffed at the 15-yard line on third down and the kid broke a tackle and went into the end zone,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. “We thought we had them fourth-and-15 and next thing you know it’s a touchdown and then we got the flag and they’re going for two and the win.”
After the play, the Indians were called for unsportsmanlike conduct. That moved the ball inside the 2 for the point-after, and after a timeout, the Wildcats (1-1) decided to go for the win.
Bessert kept the ball and ran to his left, but Montrose (2-0) broke through the line. Before he could be tackled, he alertly pitched the ball to Trujillo, who kept driving, but was swarmed just outside the 1.
“That was crazy,” Mertens said. “He’s (Bessert) a savvy kid, a really good football player, and to know I’ve got to pitch that was a really good play on his part, and they almost got it in.”
Montrose running back Trent Blundell broke off a 10-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second overtime, and the point-after kick gave the Indians their first lead of the game.
“That was a good play call and our kids executed,” Mertens said. “They were flying so hard to the ball we ran a little reverse there, and we figured it would either get stuffed or it would be a touchdown.”
It was the second 10-yard TD run for Blundell, who rushed for 110 yards. His first score tied the game at 14-14 with 4:14 to play.
Montrose used a bevy of running backs and all kinds of misdirection to open holes, but Fruita’s defense did a good job of staying home and bottling things up, blitzing at just the right time.
The Wildcats led 14-0 after Espin Hernandez broke off a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Trujillo scored from 6 yards out in the second. Trujillo finished with 91 yards rushing on 19 carries; Hernandez had 66 on 10 and Bessert another 46 yards on nine carries.
A 1-yard run by quarterback Keagan Goodwin got the Indians on the board with 10 seconds left in the second quarter, capping a 15-play drive that started on their own 31. Blundell’s first touchdown tied the game late in the third quarter after Fruita had to punt out of its own end zone, giving the Indians a short field at the 30.
“We just executed well enough to keep getting first downs,” Mertens said. “We weren’t breaking off big runs,we weren’t getting big chunks like we’re used to, but we were getting just enough to move the chains and control the ball.”
After a scoreless fourth quarter, Fruita had the ball first in overtime. On second and goal from the 9, Bessert rolled to his right and threw a short pass to Hernandez, who was hit at the 2, but fought his way into the end zone.
It appeared the Wildcats won the game when all 22 players were in a scrum at the goal line on a quarterback sneak by Goodwin on fourth down. With the Wildcats starting to celebrate, the officials got to the bottom of the pile and signaled the touchdown, and the PAT kick sent it to the second overtime.
Once they got the lead, the Indians were confident they would put the game away defensively.
“Being in Montrose, we know we’re tougher than anyone we play,” Blundell said. “We just played our game and knew we’d stick them right there and that would be the game.
“We clicked on something (defensively in the second half). I can’t tell you what it was, but we were electric.”