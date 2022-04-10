Riley Snyder wasn’t just a good player with a good attitude for the Air Force Academy women’s basketball team.
She helped change one of the least-successful programs in Division I basketball into a winner with her work ethic, unrelenting positivity off the court and expansive offensive repertoire on it.
The Fruita Monument High School graduate chose the Falcons over programs such as Wyoming and Dartmouth because she wanted to establish a winning culture.
When she graduates in May, she’ll do so as the Falcons’ leading scorer since they moved to DI in 1998, fourth on the all-time scoring list and will be remembered as an integral part to the Falcons’ most successful season in team history.
Snyder finished her career with 1,614 points, 13.8 per game. She scored a career-high 34 points in a win over New Mexico in her sophomore season. She scored 20-plus points 24 times with the Falcons.
“This experience gave me so much resiliency,” Snyder said. “(I learned that) times are going to get tough, things are not always going to go your way. What you can control is your effort and attitude towards the situation, and those are life lessons.”
A long path to success
Snyder built that resilience because things didn’t go as planned when she first made it to Colorado Springs.
When Snyder and her fellow freshmen first stepped onto the court for open gyms, the Falcons had gone 18-161 in the previous six seasons. And in that first season, the Falcons went only 8-22 and 4-14 against Mountain West Conference opponents.
“When I committed here, I didn’t really understand just how bad of shape the program was in. But I saw the talent that was here and I realized that we could do something here. I also wanted to go to a place where I would have an impact instead of sitting on the bench and being replaced by a higher recruit every year,” Snyder said. “I knew I wanted to invest in a program that didn’t have a lot of hype around it.”
Snyder was certain that she and her teammates had the physical and intangible skills to do that, and that’s why coach Chris Gobrecht recruited her.
Snyder caught Gobrecht’s eye during a club basketball game on the Front Range. Gobrecht, who was behind deep NCAA tournament runs by the University of Washington in the 1980s and 1990s, was dazzled by Snyder’s scoring ability and size.
“I think her game grew tremendously. Then she developed a good step through, then a pull-up game and she just kept growing,” Gobrecht said. “But the biggest thing is she learned how to play defense. By her senior year, she was a complete player.”
Air Force went 26-61 in Snyder’s first three seasons, but there was never a doubt in Snyder’s mind that she was in the right place.
“The tough part was that we knew we had the capability to win. We would beat teams ranked (first and second) in our conference. We knew we could do it, we just couldn’t put it together,” Snyder said. “I think we had a culture change this season. We said that it was no longer acceptable to lose.”
Air Force opened the 2021-22 season with a 79-62 win over Denver. Down 40-30 at halftime, the Falcons outscored the Pioneers 29-7 in the third quarter and held on for the win. Snyder was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line, scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Suddenly, the Falcons spread their wings to soar.
They went 11-7 in conference play, including a win over reigning conference champion Wyoming, and a win over Mountain West stalwart Boise State. In those games, Snyder dropped 49 points combined, leading the team in scoring each time, and hit 80% of her shots.
“I knew early on that this team was different when I saw the talent we had in open gyms and the accountability we had. Everyone was bought in and that wasn’t the case in years before,” Snyder said. “There was also some urgency because it was our senior year. Because we’re at a service academy, we don’t get an extra COVID year.”
As the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West tournament, Air Force beat fourth-seeded Nevada before falling to the eventual conference champion UNLV. But the Falcons still earned an invitation to the Women’s NIT, their first Division I tournament selection and first of any kind in 32 years. Air Force faced the University of San Francisco in the opening round of the WNIT.
Down by three entering the final quarter, the Falcons outscored the Dons 19-12 and forced eight turnovers to secure a 64-60 win.
Snyder was cold from the floor, going only 4 of 15 and was 1 of 6 from the 3-point line. But she was perfect from the free-throw line, scored 15 points and had six rebounds. Four Falcons scored 10-plus points in the game.
“Here we are in this environment that we’ve never been in, none of us have played in a postseason tournament. To come out with that win was such a cool opportunity. And nobody expected us to win,” Snyder said. “We just looked at each other like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy. We’re actually doing it.’ I looked up at the clock with a few seconds left. We were up by five and they were shooting a free throw and I thought, ‘This is crazy, we’re literally about to make history for this program. We’re doing something that has never been done.’ ”
Air Force’s Cinderella season came to a sour end in the second round of the tournament with a 61-45 loss to UCLA.
But the defeat didn’t change what Snyder and the senior class achieved — the first tournament appearance for Air Force since it moved to DI and the first major tournament win in program history.
“This senior class accomplished what we came here to do,” Snyder said. “It’s rewarding and fulfilling to go out on that note.”
Gobrecht dubbed it the greatest season in program history and praised the leadership of Snyder and the senior class for helping make it happen.
“It’s going to be hard to replace her scoring, her energy and her enthusiasm. She was an important part of the formula,” Gobrecht said. “This whole senior class was really special. I think Riley and Ciara Winters had a huge impact on the development of this program. As they got better, we got better.”
The woman behind No. 23
Snyder has been a basketball player for as long as she can remember. But she’s more than a that and she knows that there’s more to life than the game.
That’s why she chose Colorado Springs over Laramie, Wyoming, and Hanover, New Hampshire, in the first place.
“When I visited the Academy, I realized that basketball is going to be over at some point in my life, and I’m here at that stage now,” she said. “I knew that my education and setting myself up for a great career and great life was important, and this place does that. It’s unlike any other institution. I mean, I just got out of a brief with Elon Musk. There aren’t many schools that have these opportunities.”
And ask anyone about her, and they’ll probably tell you that Snyder radiates good vibes.
“She’s an incredibly positive person. I don’t remember hearing a single negative thing coming out of Riley Snyder’s mouth,” Gobrecht said. “She has a beautiful spirit about her that makes people want to play with her. She’s emotional and competitive but she’s not a brooder. She’s confident but not cocky. You just want to be around her.”
Snyder will be graduating with a degree in behavioral sciences. Then, she’ll be stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where she will serve as a force support officer. That role is a bit of a catch-all but, essentially, Snyder said she will be taking care of people on the base and ensuring that things run smoothly.
The sky’s the limit for the Air Force cadet, but she’ll always be thankful for her humble beginnings.
“I just want to say thank you to my high school and the community for supporting women’s sports and my friends and I. Coming out for every single game meant the world to us,” she said. “And to middle schoolers and high schoolers who want to play in college, keep those dreams big because you absolutely can reach them.”