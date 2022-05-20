A figure in youth sports is moving to the next level.
Veronica Daehn Harvey is the new cross country coach for Fruita Monument High School, the school announced in a news release Thursday.
Harvey has coached cross country and track and field at the middle school level, as well as youth soccer, youth basketball and youth volleyball, according to the release.
“There is nothing else quite like cross country,” Harvey said in the release. “It is a sport that builds perseverance, strength, determination, mental toughness, teamwork, community, and so much more. I’m so excited to get to work with our student-athletes in this program.”
Harvey served as an assistant track coach for the Wildcats this season and is an English teacher at the school. She ran cross country and track in high school in Nebraska, and studied journalism and creative writing in college. Harvey was an education reporter for the Grand Junction Free Press from 2003-2005.
Harvey lives in Fruita with her husband, Kyle, and three children.
She replaces Jay Valentine, who coached the boys and girls teams for nine years.
Valentine told The Daily Sentinel that he left because of work.
“I love the sport that has been so good to me, it was nice to be able to give something back,” Valentine said. “I am so grateful to have been able to share in the success of so many great athletes during my coaching career. I really love the runners I am leaving and wish nothing but continued success for them.”