Fruita Monument pitcher Tyler Matheson allowed only one run Friday in the Wildcats’ 17-1 victory over Northglenn. Kolton Hicks, below, connects for a base hit. Fruita scored 11 runs in the second inning.
Masen Lopez backpedals to catch a fly ball behind second base Friday.
Parker Noah makes a catch Friday in right field for Fruita Monument.
Fruita Monument's Keenan Oxford makes a catch at first base.
Masen Lopez connects for a hit Friday.
Gavin Cardoza takes a cut.
Keenan Oxford drives the ball during Friday's game.
Fruita Monument coach Casey Sullivan watches from the third-base coaching box.
Replacing nine seniors can be difficult for a high school baseball team, but Fruita Monument appears to have done that with ease.
The Wildcats kept their perfect record intact Friday when they crushed Northglenn 17-1 in three innings at Canyon View Park.
The hot start bodes well for a team wanting to improve on a 17-win season last year.
“We were senior-heavy and sophomore-heavy last year and there’s a big jump from sophomores to juniors from a physicality standpoint,” Fruita coach Casey Sullivan said. “We’ve had a lot of guys in the weight room. They’re getting bigger, faster and stronger. And that has helped immensely this year.”
Fruita Monument (5-0) has shown strong pitching and hitting this season and that was on display on Friday.
Tyler Matheson took care of Northglenn (1-3) in four batters to set up a big six-run showing in the bottom of the first. Fruita loaded the bases with its top three batters. Logan Cardoza then sent a pitch over the right fielder’s head and to the warning track to score Parker Noah and Hunter Smolinski. Cardoza, who reached base on an error in the second, scored twice. The senior, has five RBI this season and had a three-hit game against Rangeview on Thursday.
Cardoza, Keenan Oxford, Kolton Hicks and Carter Hines later scored before the inning was over.
Each of the nine batters, some of whom were bench players subbing in, scored in the second inning.
The game provides a boost of confidence as Fruita looks to be a playoff contender once again.
Lucas Weaver figures to be a key part of that as the team’s top pitcher. Weaver tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Loveland on Monday.
“In that Loveland game, he only had four strikeouts but we turned four double plays. His pitch count was 73,” Sullivan said. “If your pitchers will do that and they’ll stay around the zone and compete, it keeps our defense in it.”
Against Lutheran last week, the Weaver fanned 12 batters and surrendered three hits. The junior is pleased with how easily the team has meshed.
“(We’ve been) getting ahead in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes and trusting our defense because the defense has been really solid,” Weaver said. “Throwing strikes is the main step and then everything else falls in place.”
The lineup has been similarly impressive.
The Wildcats have scored 58 base runners this season, including more than 10 in three separate games, and have outscored opponents by 52 runs. Every starter Friday reached base safely, as did three subs.
“On the hitting side, we’ve been making sure we’re squaring baseballs up,” Cardoza said. “We knew pretty early we had a good team.”