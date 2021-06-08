Fruita Monument High School and Grand Junction High School golfers saw their seasons come to an end Monday in Class 5A girls golf regionals.
Fruita competed in the Central Regional in Denver, placing ninth out of 13 teams. Rock Canyon and Arapahoe were the top two teams, qualifying all of their players. The top 13 golfers from the other school qualified for the state tournament.
Cierra Noetzelmann was Fruita’s top finisher, shooting a 95 to finish in a tie for 23rd, three spots behind the final state qualifier. Fellow Wildcat Kenda Abbott shot a 96 to tie for 25th. Bailey Loesch (107) tied for 36th and Jocelyn Cutshall (116) tied for 43rd.
Grand Junction placed last out of 10 teams in the Northern Regional in Fort Lupton, with Loveland and Chaparral taking the top two spots.
The Tigers’ top finisher was Samantha Balint, who shot a 97 to tie for 27th. Stefani Mendez (111) tied for 34th, Rian Mendoza (113) was 37th and Kashlynn Simon (122) was 39th.
GIRLS SOCCER
Reegen McKee and Justice McKee scored goals, with both assisted by Elese Stone, as Palisade won 2-1 at Battle Mountain.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in the Western Slope League.
BASEBALL
Central scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to win an 11-9 extra-inning thriller at Bayfield.Joe Vigil drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Benton Kellerby scored on an error.
The Warriors improved to 3-11 after snapping an eight-game winning streak for the Wolverines (13-3).
Vigil finished 4 for 5 with three RBI and Luke Brown was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Brown starter on the mound for Central and allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits with five strikeouts in three innings. Jayvin Martinez picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs on 10 hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings.