Fruita Monument’s Trent Target, top, hopes to use the 165-pound Southwestern Conference title he won last week into a springboard for this week’s regional tournament. Finishing in the top four will earn Target his first state berth in the state tournament.
Fruita Monument’s Trent Target, top, hopes to use the 165-pound Southwestern Conference title he won last week into a springboard for this week’s regional tournament. Finishing in the top four will earn Target his first state berth in the state tournament.
Fruita Monument’s Trent Target, top, hopes to use the 165-pound Southwestern Conference title he won last week into a springboard for this week’s regional tournament. Finishing in the top four will earn Target his first state berth in the state tournament.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument’s Trent Target, top, hopes to use the 165-pound Southwestern Conference title he won last week into a springboard for this week’s regional tournament. Finishing in the top four will earn Target his first state berth in the state tournament.
Last season Trent Target was one match win away from one of every prep wrestler’s goal — a ticket to the state tournament.
To qualify, a wrestler must finish in the top four at the regional tournament. In 2022, the Fruita Monument junior finished fifth.
One year ago, the Wildcats qualified 11 wrestlers for the state tournament. Target spoke of the disappointment of not accompanying his teammates.
“It hurt. But at the same time, they were the ones that put in all the work,” Target said of not accompanying his teammates to Ball Arena in Denver. “They are the ones that did more than I did, so they got the results that they wanted.
“It’s in the past now. It’s time to really go at it now, in the grand sense.”
Target is having a great season, already recording 30 wins. He is ranked sixth at 165 pounds in Class 5A by On the Mat.
“I want it more,” Target said of the difference between last season and this season. “I really want to make it to state this year. Last year I think I was kinda mentally not in the right space. I can’t wait to battle for it. I’m really excited.”
For Target and all wrestlers, they are at square one. The postseason presents a clean slate. Now is the time, when it’s win or go home.
Although wrestlers and coaches focus on making it to state, other major participants in a wrestling match also set their sights on Denver — the officials.
Of the approximately 220 high school officials across the state, only 33 are selected for the Colorado State Wrestling Championships — a coveted honor.
Those who wish to officiate at the state tournament submit one application that is reviewed by both the Colorado High School Activities Association and the Colorado Wrestling Officials Association (CWOA). Officials that are paid members and in good standing with CWOA are eligible.
Three officials from the Western Slope — Steve Gottlieb, Daniel Linsacum and Jim Bollinger — were selected to officiate at this year’s state tournament.
This weekend, District 51’s girls team will be at Battle Mountain competing in the West Regional. The sixth-ranked Phoenix will be joined by No. 1-ranked Discovery Canyon and No. 3 Loveland. The West regional is one of four regionals. The top four from each region will comprise the 16-wrestler state bracket.
There are four classifications (5A, 4A, 3A and 2A) for the boys, and each classification conducts four regional tournaments. The four qualifiers from each weight class comprise the 16-man bracket.
Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction will be at Lakewood. Palisade will compete at Vista Peak in Aurora. Montrose travels to Durango. Delta, Grand Valley and Rifle wrestle in Glenwood Springs. North Fork, Olathe, Meeker, Rangely, and Nucla head to Hayden. Cedaredge’s regional takes place in Rye.
The stakes are high as a trip to the big dance at Ball Arena looms.