A stout defense meeting an electric offense in the playoffs is a recipe for a classic basketball game.
Tuesday’s matchup between the Fruita Monument High School girls team and Fossil Ridge did not disappoint as the Wildcats pulled out a 59-55 win to advance in the Class 6A playoffs.
Fruita, playing at home, kept pace with one of the best offenses in 6A as its defense tightened up in the second half to pull out the win.
“The big thing (I was looking for) was, because they have good shooters, were they going to get good, clean looks or were we going to make it hard for them,” first-year coach Jeff Johnson said. “We lost them a couple of times but when it mattered most, down the stretch in the fourth quarter, I thought we did a good job of finding them. They made a tough 3 but other than that, I thought we did a good job.”
The Wildcats (19-4) had plenty of pre-game jitters. Johnson was coaching his first playoff game and many of the sophomores, such as top scorer Liv Campbell, were playing their first playoff game with increased roles.
It’s a playoff game after all, nerves are natural.
“If you talk to my mom, I had jitters all week long,” Savanna Turner, a senior, laughed. “Being nervous is good, it shows you care about something.”
“I don’t know if they have calmed down, to be honest. I’m still nervous,” Campbell said.
It’s no wonder the adrenaline was still pumping given that environment. Two quality teams who couldn’t keep the other one down for long, a packed gym and a raucous student section.
No. 10 Fruita fed off the energy of the packed gym and the small-but-loud student section. The Wildcats scored 13-plus points in every quarter but the third, and had 18 and 19 in the first and fourth.
Fruita opened with three 3s in the first quarter from Campbell, McKenzie Mason and Angelina Fortunato.
Campbell, who scored 10 points in the first quarter and led the team with 20 on the night, opened the scoring from deep.
“Liv got that big 3 that calmed us down and got us going offensively,” Turner said.
No. 23 Fossil Ridge stayed in the game thanks to its aggressiveness on the glass. The Sabercats had five offensive rebounds in the first half.
The Fruita offense slowed in the third. The Wildcats were 1 of 6 from the floor at one point coming out of the break and then took the offense inside late in the third for a spark. There was no better omen for them than when Campbell hit a layup around two defenders with just over a second left in the quarter.
“We executed our offense when we needed to,” Johnson said. “I felt at times we were going their pace, and they want to score in 60s range. We were hoping for more of a 40-50 range … We started boxing out in the second half and limit them to one shot one (offensive possessions).”
That allowed Fossil Ridge (14-9) to go on a run and start playing ping pong with Fruita for the lead. Fossil Ridge finished second in the Front Range League, which had seven teams notch 14-plus wins. The Sabercats sported two players scoring 12-plus points per game — Ella Lavigne and Kate Steinke. Both got their points — Lavigne dropped 23 and Steinke put up 18 — but only four other players scored for Fossil Ridge.
The Wildcats’ biggest second-half improvement was on the boards. Fossil Ridge was limited to only a handful of offensive rebounds in the second half, which allowed the Wildcats to score in transition, frustrated the Sabercats and led to shooting fouls.
Campbell and Turner were front and center in the rebound turnaround.
“We’re a team that pushes the defense, works harder than every other team and gets those fifty-fifty balls,” Campbell said. “Going out there, we weren’t focused on showboating and showing the crowd what we could do, we were just focused on outworking the other team.”
Trinity Hafey was second on the team with 13 points and Turner finished with nine. Four players had 5-plus points for Fruita. Tuesday’s output was the most points Fruita scored in a nonleague game since Dec. 9.
Now Fruita travels to Colorado Springs to face seventh-seeded Doherty (18-6) on Friday. The Spartans were on upset alert against No. 26 Rocky Mountain before they pulled away in the fourth to win 75-62. The Spartans beat a handful of playoff teams this season: No. 12 Regis Jesuit No. 13 Ralston Valley, No. 15 Pine Creek, No. 24 Columbine and Fossil Ridge.
The Wildcats need to be on their A-game to come out with a win. They mostly were on Tuesday, save for a 13-of-24 showing on free throws.
“If we make those, I think it’s a 10-point game,” Johnson said. “We (might still be worried) but we’re not, y’know, having a heart attack. But we made them when we had to tonight to put the game away.”
Montrose 46, Mesa Ridge 31: The No. 15 Red Hawks (16-8) handled the No. 18 Grizzlies (16-8) in front of a home crowd on Tuesday.
Montrose will travel to Johnstown on Friday to face No. 2 Roosevelt (22-2).
Delta 91, Englewood 36: The No. 8 Panthers (17-8) treated their home crowd with a season high in points scored to down the No. 25 Pirates (17-7).
Delta will host No. 24 Severance (9-15), which upset No. 9 Alamosa, on Friday.
Plateau Valley 49, Soroco 45: Dani Moore scored all 17 of her points in the first three quarters as the Cowboys held on to advance to the Class 2A District 5 semifinals.
Caley Shifflett scored four of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Maddsyn Miller scored all four of her points in the final quarter as Plateau Valley (11-7) held off a late rally by the Rams.
Plateau Valley will play Hayden on Friday in the semifinals.
In the Class 3A Western Slope League District tournament, Grand Valley outscored Aspen 69-7 in the first three quarters to cruise into Friday’s semifinals with a 73-8 rout. The top-seeded Cardinals (15-5) will play Gunnison in the semifinals. Third-seeded Olathe beat Roaring Fork 55-37 and the Pirates play second-seeded North Fork in the semifinals.
Boys
Plateau Valley 68, West Grand 23: The Cowboys opened the game with a 25-0 blitz to cruise past the Mustangs and into the semifinals of the Class 2A District 5 tournament.
Jack Vig scored seven of his game-high 18 points and Parker Richardson scored six of his 13 points in the first quarter. Ten players scored in the win for Plateau Valley (15-3), which plays Rangely in Friday’s semifinals.