Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart tees off the ninth hole in the 5A Western Regional qualifier on Monday at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Stewart lost in a playoff for the final spot in the state tournament, but is the first alternate. Dillon Jones, below left, lines up a putt on No. 8. Jones shot an 80 and lost a playoff for the second alternate spot.
Fruita Monument’s Stone Carver putts on the eighth hole in the 5A Western Regional qualifier on Monday at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Carver shot an 82 and tied for 24th.
Fruita Monument’s Stone Carver hits his approach shot on the ninth hole in the 5A Western Regional qualifier on Monday at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Carver shot an 82 and tied for 24th.
Fruita Monument’s Kaleb Holm tees off the ninth hole in the 5A Western Regional qualifier on Monday at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Holm shot an 87 and tied for 34th.
Fruita Monument’s Kaleb Holm chips a shot on the eighth hole in the 5A Western Regional qualifier on Monday at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Holm shot an 87 and tied for 34th.
Finishing on the outside of the state tournament looking in isn’t exactly where the Fruita Monument High School golf team expected to be at the end of Monday.
But a stacked field in the Class 5A regional gave the Wildcats an uphill battle to qualify for the state tournament at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Will Stewart is the only Wildcat with a shot at state after clinching the first alternate spot. As a team, the Wildcats finished seventh.
“Certainly there’s some disappointment, we thought we were going to get one or two kids in,” Fruita coach Dave Fox said. “It was a tough field, I don’t think we played as well as we could have, so I guess there is some disappointment there, but they’re young and they’re a great group of kids. I couldn’t have been more pleased with how the year went. It was a really good season.”
There are two ways for a player to qualify for state: Being on the first- or second-place team — in which four players head to state — or having one of the top 13 individual scores. Any player in the top 13 who is on a qualifying team is taken out of the individual pool, allowing for the next-best finisher to reach the state tournament.
Highlands Ranch and Eaglecrest placed first and second, which took eight players out of the pool. Often, the top two finishers have all of their players in the top 13, so eight spots open up, Fox said. But only two Eaglecrest golfers finished among the top 13.
Stewart had a shot at the 13th individual spot when he entered a playoff against Ralston Valley’s Makian Maydew. Both tied with a 6-over-par 73.
Maydew made his putt on Mesa No. 1, and Stewart’s putt to force a second playoff hole went to the right of the hole. Maydew made the state field, and Stewart is now a first alternate, meaning he can make the state tournament if any of the other regional qualifiers have to drop out.
It was a tough way for Stewart to end his season, but Fox praised the sophomore for how he continued to grow with each showing.
Stewart can drive as far as anyone but his accuracy was erratic, Fox said, leading to occasional penalty strokes. But Stewart, who splits his summers training for wrestling and playing golf, fine-tuned that.
“I played pretty good today. There’s always going to be mistakes in the round but that’s how golf is,” Stewart said. “I’ve been able to swing the club how I know I can, as if it’s just another practice round and I don’t have as many nerves anymore.
Dillon Jones, also a sophomore, shot an 80 and entered a playoff against Liberty’s Grayden Taylor for the second alternate spot. Like his teammate, Jones had two solid shots to open the playoff hole but his putt was off the mark.
“I made some pretty bad mistakes today, some stupid ones … I missed some stuff that I don’t usually miss … I’ll come back and work a little harder in the offseason,” Jones said.
Kaleb Holm tied for 24th with an 82 and Stone Carver tied for 34th with an 87.
Although it wasn’t an ideal end to the season, Fox was still happy with his team’s performance and thinks this can be a building block for the future.
“This is probably the youngest team I’ve ever had,” Fox said. “You gotta realize these kids (Stewart and Jones) are just sophomores, we’ve got a really young group and the future is bright. We had one senior, one junior and 13 underclassmen.”