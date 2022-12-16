The Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team isn’t showing many signs of slowing down.
The Wildcats crushed Delta 76-42 on Thursday in their opening game of the Palisade Winter Classic. Fruita (7-0) is averaging 74.6 points per game this season.
The Panthers (1-3) did their best to keep pace with the Wildcats, fighting to a 19-11 score at the end of the first quarter and 38-26 game at halftime.
But after the break is when Fruita broke free.
Fruita outscored Delta 22-7 in the third quarter. Eight different players scored for Fruita in the period, and Luke Rollins, Austin Reed and Jack Carrica each connected on 3-pointers.
Daniel Thomason led Fruita with 18 points and Tucker Johnson scored 12 for Delta.
Fruita faces Mead today in the semifinals.
Mead 48, Central 20: The Warriors (5-2) couldn’t get rolling against the second-ranked Mavericks (6-1).
The Warriors trailed 21-8 after the first quarter and scored 10 points in the second and third quarters combined. Their lone bucket in the fourth came from Andrew Serrano. Mead led 32-13 at halftime.
Christian Miller and Braylen Scott each scored seven points to lead Central, which lost its second straight.
The Warriors were held to their fewest points scored since Dec. 4 last year.
Central faces Delta today in the consolation semifinals.
Palisade 71, Montezuma-Cortez 63: The Bulldogs' (5-2) high-flying offense was able to outpace the scrappy Panthers (4-1) and hand them their first loss of the season.
The teams took turns scoring at will in the first half, battling to a 36-34 Palisade advantage. The Bulldogs broke away in the third thanks to 20 points and 3-pointers from Justin Sanchez and Cyrus Lawrence.
While its offense slowed in the fourth, Palisade's defense remained stout to clinch the win.
Sanchez led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Luke Fay added 11. Eight Bulldogs had five-plus points.
Palisade faces Silver Creek today.
Silver Creek 46, Grand Junction 37: The Tigers (2-5) played well on defense but couldn't get their offense going against the Raptors (5-1).
Grand Junction scored only four points in the first quarter and didn't make a basket until the second. Silver Creek led 16-14 at halftime and 31-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Will Applegate had a team-high 12 points and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Girls Basketball
Mead 71, Central 51: The No. 9 Warriors (4-2) battled against Class 5A’s top-ranked team, but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Mavericks (6-0).
One of Central’s biggest struggles was breaking a suffocating press defense, which led to double teams on Krystyna Manzanarez and the Mavericks jumping into passing lanes for points in transition.
Another struggle was missed jumpers. While often having good looks, the Warriors couldn’t find their shot and Mead couldn’t miss. In the second quarter, Aliana Stillson had tight coverage on Mead’s Kyra Haan who, with a hand in her face, sunk a 3-pointer.
Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner each had 14 points and Alex Wagner added seven for Central, which faces Delta today in the consolation semifinals.
Fruita Monument 49, Delta 27: The Wildcats (6-1) beat the Panthers (1-3) for their sixth straight win.
Fruita has scored 40-plus points in all but two games this season. The Wildcats face Mead today in the semifinals.
Silver Creek 54, Grand Junction 19: The Tigers (0-6) couldn’t overcome the Raptors (3-2).
Grand Junction allowed its most points this season and scored its second-fewest points. Grand Junction faces Palisade today in the consolation semifinals.
Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument got ready for today’s Warrior Classic with a 44-30 victory over North Sevier, Utah.
Trailing 30-26, the fourth-ranked Wildcats ended the dual with three straight pins to pull out the win. Sixth-ranked Will Stewart (138 pounds) started the finishing flurry with a 28-second pin. Culyer Baldwin (144) followed with a pin in 1:49 and Bayley Blum finished the pinfest with a pin in 221 at 150.
Fruita got off to a fast start as Dylan Chelewski, ranked No. 2 at 157, pinned his opponent in 3:03. Trent Target followed with a pin in 1:10 at 165. After North Sevier got a pin to pull within 12-6, True Tobiasson (190) toyed with his opponent, ultimately scoring a technical fall victory in 2:39.
Other winners for the Wildcats were Tatum Williams with a 40-second pin a 215 and LJ George, a 4-3 decision at 120.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix warmed up for the two-day Christmas Clash in Farmington, New Mexico, with a 63-18 victory over Olathe.
The Phoenix played who can pin their opponent the fastest winning all but one of the contested matches by pin. Kenya Contreras (145) scored the fastest pin in 12 seconds. Laurel Hughes’s pin at 140 came in 27 seconds and Jacy Stewart’s pin at 120 was in 29 seconds. Other District 51 pins in under 60 seconds were Marissa Martinez-Quezada — 44 seconds at 100 — and Laylah Casto — 36 seconds at 190.
All three of the Pirates’ wins were by pin.