The Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team can’t seem to lose.
The Wildcats scored in double digits for the eighth time this season to retain their perfect record with a 12-5 win over Battle Mountain at Canyon View Park on Thursday.
Fruita (10-0) broke the game open in the second quarter. Up 4-2, the Wildcats scored six of the next eight goals to bring a 10-4 lead into halftime. Battle Mountain (4-5) was the lone team to score in the third quarter.
Tony Farber had four goals for Fruita, Kaison Stegelmeier and Karter Harmon each scored three and Jonathan Diedrich and Ian Summers scored one goal each. Diedrich and Mason Compton led Fruita with two assists and Stegelmeier and Drew Summers each had one assist.
Goaltender Ross Winters saved seven shots.
Grand Junction 13, Glenwood Springs 7: The Tigers trounced the Demons on the road and without top scorer Jack Mottram.
Grand Junction (7-3, 4-1 Mountain League) scored only five goals in the first half. But the lineup came out of halftime rolling on all cylinders and scored six in the third quarter, half within the first three minutes. Glenwood (2-6, 2-4 ML) did hold Grand Juncton to just two goals in the fourth quarter but it couldn’t mount a comeback.
Adam Tuck led the Tigers (7-3, 4-1 Mountain League) with four goals and had one assist. Santiago Renteria contributed eight points — three goals and five assists. Gavin Mottram had three goals and one assist and Chase Vanderhoofven had two goals and one assist. Edison Dean also scored once, Maddox Caster had two assists and Luke Neville added one.
Goaltender Gordie Steidel saved 12 shots.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument outlasted a scrappy Montrose team 9-4 to end a four-game losing streak.
The Wildcats (3-6, 2-2 Mountain West League) took quick control scoring six goals in the first half. Montrose (2-8, 0-5 MWL) couldn’t catch up as Fruita scored within a minute of the second half and never looked back.
Aleah Danner scored three goals and Maryn Brown added two. Cloie Carmosino, Lindsey O’Connor, Kaylee Roehm and Savanna Turner all scored one goal, Roehm had two assists and Carmosino had one.
Goaltender Kylynn Tanner had six saves.
Girls tennis
Grand Junction beat Montrose 6-1 for its fourth win in the past five duals.
Montrose’s No. 1 singles player Andie Blowers won in a walkover, but Grand Junction swept the remainder of the matches, winning all but one in straight sets.
No. 2 singles Emma Thompson beat Rhyan Neary 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 singles player Natalie Hanks beat Melaina Yender 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ellie DeHerrera and Harper King beat Alyssa Oman and Samantha Go 6-1, 6-1, the No. 2 doubles duo of Abby Kearl and Juliette Berry beat Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales 6-1, 6-4, The No. 3 pair of Madison Sites and Anara Munktogoo beat Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge 6-3, 6-2 and the No. 4 doubles team of Sarah Gaumer and Laney Dougherty beat Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.