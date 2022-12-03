It was one of those nights for the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team in a 66-40 win over Moffat County.
And the play that personified the 26-point win came in the fourth quarter.
Max Orchard took a pass on the fastbreak, drew the defense to one side of the key before tossing an alley-oop to Daniel Thomason, who slammed home a two-hand dunk that got the Wildcats bench on its feet.
Fruita led 31-15 at halftime and scored 22 points in the fourth.
Orchard led the Wildcats (2-0) in scoring with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Thomason finished with nine points. The Bulldogs (1-1) had 22 fouls.
Summit 47, Grand Junction 34: Grand Junction (1-1) left 11 points on the board and went cold in the third quarter in a loss to Summit (1-1).
Grand Junction took 28 free throws but made just 17 and Summit shot 33% from the stripe.
Grand Junction trailed 22-19 at the break but squandered an opportunity to take the lead when it was outscored 14-3 in the third quarter.
Maddox Dobinski led Grand Junction with 10 points.
Central 51, Rifle 22: The Warriors (2-0) were booseted by a stifling defense that held the Bears (0-2) to their fewest points scored since February.
The Warriors limited Rifle to only two field goals in the second quarter and had a 27-12 lead at halftime. Five Warriors had a basket in the quarter with Christian Miller, Andrew Serrano, Cam Redding and Jackson Amos all connecting on 3-pointers, and Santana Martinez adding two points. Central led 41-14 entering the fourth.
Redding led the Warriors with 11 points and five of his teammates had five-plus points.
Girls
It was a tale of two halves for Central at the Palmer tournament. Specifically two halves for their two star players in a 58-24 victory over Pueblo County on Friday night.
Brynn Wagner stole the show in the first half, scoring 12 of her 17 points before halftime and leading the Warriors (2-0) to a 27-9 lead. Krystyna Manzanarez took over in the second half, scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points after halftime.
The 3-point shot was a favorite of both Wagner and Manzanarez as each made three from beyond the arc.
Fruita Monument 53, Viewpoint, Utah 26: Olivia Campbell outscored the entire Vikings team in the first half of the win at the Uintah, Utah, tournament.
The sophomore guard had 18 points — including four 3-pointers — in the first two quarters. Viewpoint (1-3) scored eight total points in the first half. Campbell finished with 19 points and Savanna Turner and Cambelle Brammar each added eight for the Wildcats (1-1), who led 28-8 at halftime.
Palisade 47, Aspen 4: Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs as they improved to 2-0 at the Brenda Patch Tournament at Roaring Fork High School.
Palisade led 15-2 at halftime. Aspen (0-2) didn’t score in the first and third quarters.
Addie Ritterbush again led the team in scoring with 12 points. Adora Cameron scored nine — all in the second quarter — as did freshman Sadie Bunker.
Wrestling
Palisade lost a dual to Cedaredge 57-22 ahead of today’s Maverick Duals.
Keyton Young (144 pounds), Dawson David (175) and Angelo Guarente (285) all won with pins and freshman Teagan Young (106) won an 11-0 major decision.
