The Fruita Monument High School football team cruised past conference foe Aurora Central 41-21 on Thursday night at Stocker Stadium.
The Wildcats leaned on some new faces and went more vertical than usual — and it worked out.
"We made a few mistakes but that's going to happen in football," coach Cameron Ross said. "I thought we had some great play from our younger guys. We've had some injuries and we've had to overcome that ... Any time that you can come out with a victory in October that's a good thing.
The Wildcats’ offense was ready from the first snap. Jaren Street ran for 5 yards on the first play from scrimmage and Wyatt Sharpe rattled off a 10-yard run on the next play. Sharpe gained 20 yards on three carries on the opening drive, and capped the series off with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Sharpe scored his second touchdown in the second quarter when he took a handoff to the right, gained a few yards, and bounced back left when the defense converged on him and then outran everyone for a 44-yard score.
Sharpe had 113 yards on 10 carries and the touchdowns in the first half alone. Nine of Sharpe’s carries gained first downs on the night, also including the touchdowns.
"He's always been solid. Wyatt gets those tough yards every week. And with the injuries we've had at running back, he's had to take more of the load and he did well," Ross said. "His vision was great and so I'm really proud of him for doing that.
Street started at the other running back position in place of the injured Amari Wilson and had 64 yards on 10 carries in the first half.
Because of the injuries, Fruita (6-2, 1-1 Class 4A Conference 7) incorporated more passes into its offense.
On its second possession, Fruita drove 80 yards in fewer than 4 minutes, leaning primarily on Sharpe’s power running. Quarterback Corben Rowell put the cherry on top with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bennett.
Rowell threw 13 passes and completed eight for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Bennett had four catches for 64 yards.
Rowell threw a second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when he completed a screen pass to Easton Denton, who took it 44 yards for the score.
"(The passing game) is slow right now, we're used to running the ball but passing is something that we have to have going forward," Ross said. "We have a tough test next week at Broomfield and in the playoffs, you have to be able to throw the ball as well as run it."
As the offense was churning out big plays, Fruita Monument’s defense held strong.
Aurora Central (2-5, 0-3) tried to spark its offense with a fake punt on its opening drive. Cai’Reis Curby tucked and ran 14 yards to the Fruita 42. Simeon Veasley then rumbled off an 11-yard carry but the Trojans’ momentum evaporated after a holding penalty on a 2-yard run. Two plays later, Curby lined a punt into the end zone for a touchback.
The Trojans first got on the board with around 3 minutes left in the first half when Curby swept to the right side for a 64-yard touchdown on a 4th and 1. Curby scored again in the fourth on a 7-yard run. Veasley scored the Trojan’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 37 seconds left.
In the second half, Bennett intercepted quarterback Nicholas Portillo around the Aurora Central 25 and returned the pick to the 10. Street took a hand off and scored on the next play.
The Fruita defense then forced a three and out. A bad snap on the punt gave Fruita the ball at the Aurora Central 5-yard line and Jake Kimbrough scored from 3 yards out.
