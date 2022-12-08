What’s the difference between Wildcats and Tigers? On Wednesday night, about 60 points.
The Fruita Monument High School wrestling team cruised past Grand Junction 66-6 in front of a home crowd.
The dual started at 215 pounds and Fruita earned six pins to Grand Junction’s one.
Tatum Williams opened the night by pinning Jaden Owens in 1 minute, 45 seconds. At 285, Sean Franzen then pinned Jack Bancks in 1:28.
The other pins went to Omar Burgara-Haro (Patrick Jacobs at 126 in 1:02), Tyler Archuleta (Landon Scarbrough at 132 in 2:18), Dylan Chelewski (Alex Warburton at 157 in 1:07) and Ryland Hoisington (Dalton Dimick at 190 in 2:56).
Grand Junction’s win came from Dominic Jones (165), who pinned Trent Target in 3:21.
Central 41, Montrose 33: William Dean (132) clinched the Warriors’ win by pinning Montrose’s Leo Matesevac in nearly 5 minutes.
The dual at Montrose High School began at 138 and featured the Warriors on the right side of six pins.
At 165 pounds, Devin Hickey (No. 5 in 5A) beat Aaron Simpson (No. 9 in 4A) 13-10.
Montrose defending state champion Dmarian Lopez (285) won by forfeit.
Moffat County 48, Palisade 36: The Bulldogs struggled to compete with the 11th-ranked team in 3A.
Most of Palisade’s wins came by forfeit. Keyton Young (138), No. 4 in 4A, pinned Kaeden Martinez in 1:54.
Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin, No. 3 at 165, pinned Maddox Caster in 3:40.
Girls Basketball
Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 25: The Bulldogs (2-2) were out of it not long after the opening tip.
Palisade trailed 20-3 after the first quarter of its opening game in the Demon Invitational at Glenwood Springs High School. Coal Ridge held a 30-9 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs came out stronger in the third quarter when they scored 11 points — five from Addie Ritterbush — but they mustered only five points in the final quarter. The Titans (4-0) had three players score in double digits whereas the Bulldogs had none.