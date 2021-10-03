Whether it was a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff, an offensive fumble bouncing into the end zone for a score or an offense that continued to roll, everything went Fruita Monument’s way Saturday night.
The Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 4A Southern 2) opened league play with a 47-8 victory over Rampart (1-5, 0-1) at Stocker Stadium. The game was supposed to be played Friday night but was delayed after Rampart faced travel issues.
“Our goal was to get better and I think we did that this week. We have to make steps each week, and we wanted to start league play 1-0,” coach Cameron Ross said. “That’s great, but now we gotta flush it and get ready for our next contest.”
The game went Fruita’s way from the get-go. Rampart returned the opening kickoff 11 yards before Fruita forced a fumble that was recovered by Luke Bennett.
Four plays later, Corben Rowell connected with Bennett in the flat for a 9-yard gain that would have been a first down. However, a Rampart defender punched the ball out and it flew 10 yards and into the end zone where Cole Jones fell on it for a touchdown.
Fruita has established itself as a running juggernaut this year. To counter that, Rampart opened the game by stacking the box. Instead, the Wildcats went airborne.
Set up by a 71-yard run by Armony Trujillo, Rowell completed a 19-yard pass to Peyton Nessler for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead only six minutes into the game.
On the next drive, Rowell rolled out and hit Jones, who muscled through some Rampart defenders on the way to a 41-yard touchdown.
“Fruita’s all run, but being able to pass the ball feels real good,” Rowell said. “I think we played really well, but there’s still a lot for us to learn. If we can take the next steps and put in work in the weight room and practice, we can be great.”
Once the passing game was established, that opened the door for the Wildcats’ next-man-up approach to running the ball. This week, it was Kaison Stegelmeier and Trujillo’s time to shine.
Stegelmeier carried the ball only four times, but he gained 121 yards and scored on a 75-yard scamper. Meanwhile, three of Trujillo’s six carries picked up first downs — he also had a 2-yard score early in the second quarter — and he gained 76 yards. Trujillo also scored the final touchdown on a 95-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter.
The Wildcats finished the game with 238 yards on the ground, compared to the Rams’ 162 yards.
“To be able to have a stable full of horses you can count on has been great, that injury bug creeps up on you. Two of our guys went down and then guys can step right in, guys like Kaison, and fill a role,” Ross said. “Depth is what separates good teams from great teams, because they can bounce back from taking a hit. We’re striving to be a great team, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”