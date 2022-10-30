Fruita Monument took care of business with a 49-0 win over Adams City on Saturday in Commerce City.
The Wildcats put six points on the board in the first quarter and led 27-0 at halftime. They scored 15 more in the third to ignite a running clock before scoring one touchdown in the fourth.
Fruita (7-3, 2-2 Conference 7) clinched its second consecutive winning season with the victory and its sixth in seven seasons. The program had 11 straight non-winning seasons prior to 2016.
Fruita is ranked No. 9 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Rankings Power Index, meaning the team is likely to host a playoff game.
The Eagles (3-7, 1-3) are the seventh team that Fruita has held to 20 points or fewer.
With playoff spots on the line, Central and Palisade both fell short.
Central lost at Windsor 21-14 on Friday.
The Warriors scored 14 straight points to take a 14-7 lead into halftime before allowing 14 unanswered in the second half to seal their fourth straight non-winning season. The loss dropped Central to No. 25 in the RPI — the top 24 teams qualify for the playoffs.
On defense, Central (3-7, 1-3 Conference 1) forced two interceptions and recovered a fumble. But, the unit was gashed on the ground. Windsor (6-4, 3-1) running back Jaden Thomas had 196 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. As a team, the Wizards ran for 304 yards at a 9.5 clip.
Palisade nearly upset 3A’s No. 2-ranked team, Durango, but lost 7-0 on Saturday on the road.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 2-2 Conference 3) gave up a touchdown in the first quarter but kept the Demons — who had scored 42-plus points in all but one game this season — scoreless the rest of the way.
But the offense couldn’t get going.
The Bulldogs made multiple fourth-down stops in their own territory in the fourth quarter, but Durango (8-1, 4-0) prevailed each time.
Palisade is ranked No. 22 in the 3A RPI. The top 16 teams make the playoffs in 3A, 2A, 1A, 8-Man and 6-Man.
The loss clinches Palisade’s first losing season and likely its first playoff miss in the MaxPreps era (since 2004).
Class 4A
Montrose survived a scare in a 35-28 victory against Pueblo West on Friday at home.
The Cyclones led 14-12 at halftime. Austin Zimmer ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give Montrose the lead and the resulting two-point conversion failed.
Pueblo West (6-4, 2-2 Conference 4) regained the lead with a 5-yard touchdown toss from Gavin Lockett to Titus White. Montrose (8-2, 4-0) then scored back-to-back touchdowns. After another Cyclone passing touchdown made it 33-28, the Red Hawks got a safety to clinch their eighth straight win.
Montrose is now ranked No. 4 in the RPI.
Class 2A
Top-ranked Delta crushed playoff-bound Montezuma-Cortez 42-0 at home on Friday.
The Panthers led 21-0 after the first quarter. Ty Reed ran for a touchdown and threw one in the second quarter to give them a 35-0 halftime advantage. A rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter ended the scoring for the game.
Delta (9-0, 4-0 Conference 5) completes an undefeated regular season for the first time in the MaxPreps era (since 2004) with the win. The Panthers outscored opponents 266-40 in eight games. One of Delta’s wins was via a forfeit from an Eagle Valley team with a 1-7 record.
Montezuma-Cortez (6-3, 2-2) is the fifth playoff-bound team to lose to Delta and the fifth to be shutout.
Rifle walloped Coal Ridge 40-7 on the road on Friday.
The win is the third straight for the Bears (5-4, 3-2 Conference 6), who are ranked No. 13 in the RPI. Rife has outscored opponents 131-14 during this winning streak, though those opponents have a combined eight wins. The Bears have beaten the Titans (2-7, 0-5) in eight straight matchups. Rifle last lost to Coal Ridge in 2010.
Grand Valley was blanked 41-0 at home against Moffat County on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1 Conference 6) scored 14 points in the first quarter and 27 in the second. Grand Valley (4-5, 2-3) managed 112 yards of offense.
Class 1A
North Fork clinched a playoff spot with a 42-21 win at Roaring Fork on Friday.
The win, the third straight for the Miners (5-3, 4-2 Conference 1), cements their spot at No. 14 in the 1A playoff field. The Miners led 21-14 at halftime before shutting out the Rams (2-7, 1-5) in the third quarter. Both teams scored once in the fourth.
North Fork forced five turnovers, including three interceptions.
Meeker crushed Olathe 41-8 at home on Friday.
The win ends a two-game skid for the Cowboys (5-3, 4-2), who are ranked No. 10 in the RPI. For the Pirates (0-9, 0-6), who scored 34 points this season, the loss secures their second straight winless season. Olathe’s last win was over Paonia on October 23, 2020.
Cedaredge ended its season with a 41-20 loss to Buena Vista on Friday.
The Bruins (4-5, 2-4) were up at halftime but collapsed in the third quarter. With a 14-7 lead, they were outscored 28-6 after the break.
Luke Maxey threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times by the No. 3 Demons (7-2, 5-1).
The loss ensures that Cedaredge will miss the postseason.
8-Man
Rangely ended its season with a 54-16 loss at Vail Christian on Saturday.
The loss halted a two-game winning streak for the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Conference 2). The Saints (7-1, 5-0) were the fourth team to drop 50-plus points on the Panthers this season.
Plateau Valley was easily handled by West Grand 44-8 on Friday on the road.
The Mustangs (7-2, 3-2) had the game in hand by halftime. They scored eight points in the first quarter and 36 in the second.
The Cowboys (2-7, 1-4) end their season on a three-game losing streak.