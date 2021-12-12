Even after winning all but one of its games to open the season, the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team knows it can improve.
Fruita ended the Family Health West Wildcat Classic with a 44-37 loss to Carbon, Utah on Saturday.
The game was back-and-forth, but the Wildcats (5-1) couldn’t go on a run to pull away. Coach Michael Wells knows they’ll need to improve in that area if they are to make the most of a roster that’s a healthy mix of experience and exciting youth.
“We played in spurts. Some of those spurts were really good, and some of those spurts were really bad. Today, we had too many lapses for long periods of time,” said Wells, who is in his ninth season as coach. “We’ll use this as a learning experience moving forward, but we just flat out didn’t play very well.
“A lot of teams would love to be 5-1. We’ve played a lot of playoff-style games and that’s going to prepare us down the road. We usually defend well and are able to pressure teams. If we can hold teams to single digits in the quarters, we’re going to win most of the time. But we need to improve playing half-court defense.”
That was the bugaboo down the stretch Saturday for Fruita. The Wildcats and Dinos were neck-and-neck for most of the game.
Carbon didn’t leave much of a footprint on offense in the third quarter, scoring only seven points. But the Dinos broke out with 17 points in the fourth, and held the Wildcats to only nine.
At times, the Wildcats looked tired from the tough games in each of the previous two games, but Wells doesn’t think that’s an excuse.
“Sure, it played a factor. But it was also (Carbon’s) third game in three days,” he said. “While we had a couple of physical games the nights before, the game is still on the schedule and you need to be ready to play.”
When the Wildcats do come to the court prepared, they’re a difficult team to stop.
Fruita’s starting five features a trio of senior game-changers — Jillian Buck, Lauren Lee and Kylie Wells.
Buck is a do-it-all-threat who can take a long jumper and block down low, and Lee is a physical presence in the paint. On multiple occasions Saturday, Lee grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the second-chance basket with two defenders draped over her.
Wells is the heart and soul of the team, her father said. On defense, she flies around the court pressuring ball handlers and snuffing out potential passes. On offense, she’ boasts a reliable jump shot and the athleticism to cut to the basket.
Wells averaged 12 points this weekend, and her season average is 11.3.
As a senior, Kylie Wells said it’s surreal to be in her final go-around with the Wildcats. She wasn’t pleased with the team’s performance to end the weekend, but thinks they can be better.
“We’re a really close team, and that’s different from teams I’ve been on the past. I think we’re able to get up and down the court and with transition offense,” said Wells, who had a team-high 12 points. “We need to play an entire game as a team. It needs to be everyone on the court and off the bench (giving their all) it can’t just be a few players.”
One of the players showing potential early on is freshman Olivia Campbell.
In the summer, Campbell played for the Hardwood Elite, a competitive club basketball team in Denver. That gave her experience adjusting to a fast-paced style of play and allowed her to develop her physical and mental fundamentals.
The high school game was daunting at first, but she got comfortable after scoring 13 points in Fruita’s 47-32 win over Castle View on Thursday. Michael Wells likened her mental toughness to that of an upperclassmen.
That trust was evident against Carbon. In the third quarter, Campbell’s number was frequently called for the Wildcats in many high-pressure possessions. She came through about midway through the quarter when she drained a wide-open 3-pointer to give her team the lead.
“In situations like that, you just need to slow down and make sure you make the right decision. As a freshman, I put more pressure on myself to perform,” she said. “I just remind myself to have confidence. They passed to me for a reason, so I need to step up no matter what.”
The expectation for the Wildcats now is that they will show their improvement when they hit the road for another weekend tournament. If they’re going to improve on this weekend’s performance, coach Wells wants to see better defense.
“Right now, we have maybe four players in the right position but one not. Those great defensive teams have all five players moving and playing together,” Michael Wells said. “We’re just not quite there, yet.”