The Colorado High School Activities Association recently unveiled the first Ratings Percentage Index rankings of the boys and girls high school basketball seasons.
Take the rankings with a grain of salt, as they will change with league play either just beginning or right around the corner.
Still, some District 51 schools are raising eyebrows early.
Girls
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument is ranked No. 5 to open the year. The Wildcats (7-2) have split their past four games after beginning the season 5-0, but can ignite a hot streak when they visit Glenwood Springs on Thursday.
Central (7-1) leads the pack of local 4A schools in the rankings. The Warriors are ranked No. 7 and currently the only local team in playoff position. They host Douglas County on Thursday.
After winning its first game of the season, Grand Junction (1-8) is No. 59. The Tigers visited Eagle Valley in Gypsum on Tuesday. A few spots behind them is Palisade (1-6) at No. 62. The Bulldogs and Tigers play at Grand Junction on Friday.
Grand Valley (6-2, 1-0 3A Western Slope League) is continuing its dominance in 3A and is ranked No. 4. The Cardinals have won four of their past five games and visit Eagle Valley on Thursday for a league game.
In 1A, Caprock Academy (4-1, 0-1 2A/1A Western Slope League) — off to the best start in program history — is ranked No. 26. The Eagles visit North Park for a league game on Friday.
Central 27, Coal Ridge 20: The Warriors (7-1) held off a late-game surge from the Titans (6-2) to secure their fourth straight win.
Central’s defense was on point for the majority of the game. Coal Ridge didn’t sink its first bucket until nearly 11 minutes into the game and had just seven points entering the final quarter.
Krystyna Manzanarez scored eight points to lead the Warriors.
Boys
Fruita Monument (3-6) is ranked No. 48 in 5A. If the playoffs were to start today, the Wildcats would clinch the final playoff spot in the tournament. The Wildcats will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit Glenwood Springs on Thursday.
In 4A, all local schools are in playoff position in the initial rankings. Grand Junction (7-4) is ranked No. 20 and visited Eagle Valley on Tuesday. The Tigers host Palisade on Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-6) are ranked No. 42, only one spot ahead of Central. The Warriors (2-6) hosted Coal Ridge on Tuesday and will be home again against Heritage on Thursday.
But above them all is Montrose (9-0), ranked No. 5 in 4A. The Indians play Canon City in a tournament on Thursday.
Caprock Academy (4-0, 1-0 2A/1A Western Slope League) is hoping to build off of its first playoff appearance in school history, and has started that quest ranked No. 10 in 1A. The Eagles visit league foe North Park on Friday.
Central 54, Coal Ridge 46: The Warriors (3-6) landed back in the win column after a resilient win over the Titans (3-2).
The Warriors led 39-27 entering the final frame and seemed as if they would cruise to victory. But the Titan defense tightened up while the offense exploded for 19 fourth-quarter points. But Central attacked the boards late and secured plenty of rebounds.
Braylen Scott led the Warriors with 14 points.
Eagle Valley 55, Grand Junction 53: The Tigers' (7-5) four-game winning streak came to an end against the Devils (6-2).
Grand Junction led for most of the game and had two players score in double figures, but couldn't shake off a pesky Eagle Valley team that hit six 3-pointers.
Dillon Chapman led the Tigers with 18 points and Reese Skinner added 13.