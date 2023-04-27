Duane Evans’ time at Fruita Monument High School was short but impactful.
Evans coached the inaugural boys golf team in 1971 and won Southwestern League titles on the links and the hardwood.
Duane Evans’ time at Fruita Monument High School was short but impactful.
Evans coached the inaugural boys golf team in 1971 and won Southwestern League titles on the links and the hardwood.
But all good stories must come to an end. Evans died on April 19 at 87 years old in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Evans was born on Jan. 13, 1936 in Carrizozo, New Mexico. He graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico, and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree at Sul Ross State University in Texas. Evans then served in the U.S. Army from 1961-63. During that time, he married his wife of 61 years, Sue.
He taught social studies at Fruita Monument from 1971-75. He was the first coach of the Wildcats’ boys golf team and oversaw the squad’s first SWL title in 1973. He also coached the boys basketball team and guided them to an SWL title in the 1972-73 season.
Evans returned to New Mexico where he was an active member of a local Episcopal church and its community. Evans was a member of the New Mexico Athletic Directors Association, and the organization selected him the Athletic Director of the Year in 1980. Evans was also a member of the Roswell (N.M.) Shakespeare Club, and was a fan of gardening, jazz, golf, basketball and the Detroit Tigers.
Anyone wishing to honor Evans is encouraged to contribute to the Roswell Homeless Coalition and the Roswell Humane Society.
Evans’ service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in Roswell. The service will be streamed live. A link can be found by either following the link posted on the Ballard Funeral Home Facebook page or by contacting Ballard Funeral Home. For more information, visit ballardfuneralhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:22:12 AM
Sunset: 08:02:02 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:20:54 AM
Sunset: 08:02:59 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:19:38 AM
Sunset: 08:03:56 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Generally fair. Low near 40F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:23 AM
Sunset: 08:04:54 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:09 AM
Sunset: 08:05:51 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:57 AM
Sunset: 08:06:48 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:14:45 AM
Sunset: 08:07:46 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.