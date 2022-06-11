Fruita Monument High School has hired its new Athletics and Activities Director.
Jon Watson will assume the position for the upcoming school year, School District 51 announced in a news release Friday. Watson is a native of Boise, Idaho, and its metropolitan area. He was the AD at Centennial High School in Boise — which competes in Idaho’s highest classification — for 22 years.
Watson succeeds Denny Squibb, who long served Fruita Monument as an AD, coach and teacher.
Deciding to swap the Treasure Valley for the Grand Valley didn’t cross Watson’s mind until his sons Gable and Joe committed to wrestle at Western Colorado University.
“My wife (Sarah) and I saw that as an opportunity to move closer to our sons … We also wanted a bit of a smaller community than what Boise has become,” Watson said.
Watson wrestled for Boise State University and graduated from the school with a degree in Public Affairs/Psychology and Education, according to the news release. Then earned a master’s from Idaho State University in 2003 and became a certified athletic director.
According to the D51 salary schedule, the job pays $86,512—$109,912 per year to someone with an administrator’s license.
Prior to being AD, Watson was also a psychology teacher, head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at Centennial for eight years.
Watson said he was excited to join the Fruita community. As he and Sarah were looking at moving to Colorado, he came across the job posting and his interest grew the more he learned about Fruita.
“First off, it was the people. Second, it was the true investment they have for their program. I feel those are priorities (at Fruita Monument),” Watson said.
Watson sees his role as being someone who supports the staff and athletes who attempt to compete in Class 5A.
“The vision they have at Fruita is to compete at the highest level. And that includes competing with those schools over the (mountains),” Watson said. “I wanna help them get to the competitive level they want to be at.”
Watson recognizes he has big shoes to fill.
In 1983, Squibb coached the Fruita boys basketball team to a state title with a 67-63 win over Thompson Valley. In the late 2000s, he assumed the AD position on an interim basis that later became permanent.
He retired late into the 2021-22 school year because of medical reasons, Fruita Principal Todd McClaskey said in May.
When Watson isn’t immersing himself in athletics, he loves to spend time in the outdoors camping, fishing and backpacking.
He has never camped in Colorado before. In fact, he has only ever been to Rifle when visiting family in his youth.
“My wife and I are extremely excited and honored to have this opportunity,” Watson said.