Moral victories in football are like getting socks for Christmas — disappointing but valuable.
Fruita Monument earned a moral victory with a stinging 38-37 overtime defeat Thursday night at Stocker Stadium against Grandview, the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A.
“You never like losing a game, but we went toe-to-toe with a really good football team. We fought to the bitter end, and we can take a lot of good things away from that,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “We made mistakes tonight that we have to fix moving forward. There are positives you can take from a loss, but it doesn’t feel good.”
In terms of postseason impact, Fruita — ranked fourth in 4A — entered the game with little at stake. The Colorado High School Activities Association’s postseason formula doesn’t hurt schools if they lose to a higher classified team as it does to lower or same classes. But the Wildcats still wanted to prove they were legit.
And although not a win, a close loss to a team once ranked No. 2 in 5A certainly improves that reputation.
The Wildcats’ offense takes a death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach. They have a handful of explosive plays and rely on chunk runs to move the ball into the endz one. They gave the Wolverines (3-1) a little bit of both on Thursday.
Kaison Stegelmeier put the Wildcats (3-1) on the board first with a 61-yard run on their opening drive. Fruita set the play up with four straight runs from Wyatt Sharpe up the middle. With the defense tightening up to stop those dive plays, Stegelmeier took an outside hand-off, cut up field, and shook off two tacklers before weaving his way across the field and to an open route to the end zone.
Stegelmeier finished with 127 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats were able to move the ball on the Wolverines' defense with relative ease, scoring a season-high 37 points and collecting 481 yards of offense.
“I think our offense did a great job driving against a good and talented defense. Our defense was tested and we knew it was going to be tested,” Ross said. “They have great athletes all over the field … We’re going to have to work on some things, make sure we don’t give up big plays or runs up the middle.”
The Wildcats dug into their bag of tricks late in the second half when the offense appeared to slow down. On a 4th and 10 from the Grandview 28, quarterback Corben Rowell pitched to junior back Amari Wilson. Wilson, who played quarterback on the junior varsity team last season, threw to an open Luke Bennett down the middle to give Fruita a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Wilson and his teammates were crushed by the loss, but he said the team will bounce back.
“I’ve been waiting for this since pee wee football, the opportunity to contribute,” Wilson said, with beads of tears and sweat streaking down his cheeks. “This is going to help us grow. We just need to use this as motivation for next week.”
The offense never lost a step in the game, punting only once and not committing any turnovers. Rowell ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, Sharpe had 84 yards and a touchdown, and Wilson had 83 yards from scrimmage.
But Fruita’s undoing was its usually-stingy defense.
The Wildcats struggled to contain the route-running of the Wolverines' receivers, who were routinely open. Grandview quarterback Liam Szarka completed 13 of 18 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception when he threw a prayer to a pair of streaking receivers on the last play of the first half.
Sophomore running back Donavon Vernon also gashed the defense, running for 175 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. And although the defense did force a Vernon fumble and came through at times late in the game, it ultimately couldn’t keep the running game out of the end zone.
A 24-yard field goal from Nick Huskey sent the game into overtime and Fruita had the ball first. In overtime periods, each team has four plays to score from the opponent's 10-yard line. Rowell ran for a 4-yard score to give Fruita a 37-30 lead.
After stuffing a first-down run, the Wildcats' defense allowed a 7-yard completion and Vernon to score from 2 yards out. Szarka had an open hole on a quarterback keeper to score the 2-point conversion.
“We showed some very good things out here and we’ll have to take a look at the film tomorrow, figure out what to work on, and get ready for Bear Creek,” Ross said. “...You want to have games like this early in the season to test you and see what you’re lacking so that at the end of the season, you’re playing really good football.”