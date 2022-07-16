A couple of years ago, Keane Bessert was on the field for a football game between the University of Wisconsin and the University of Michigan.
Now, the future Fruita Monument High School graduate will be spending his Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium.
Bessert announced Friday on Twitter that he will join Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on long snapper. This means that Bessert will redshirt as a freshman and then be on the active roster after that.
“I never really thought about getting here, but I’ve worked so hard for this,” an excited Bessert said. “Early mornings with my brother, working out at 5 a.m., doing the hard things and the little things, doing the stuff that sucks to be quite frank. It was all for this.”
Bessert is a stellar member of Fruita’s offensive line. In 2021, he was integral to a front five that paved the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the Southern 2 Conference. Three Wildcats ran for 600-plus yards.
Bessert picked up long snapping in the eighth grade as a secondary position. While he would have loved to play offensive line at the Division I level like his father, Bob, who played for Kansas State, Bessert quickly realized he wouldn’t be able to.
The decision to add long snapping to his repertoire worked out. In addition to Wisconsin, Bessert also drew interest from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Oregon. According to Rubio Long Snapping, a program and website that trains and rates prospects founded by former NFL player Chris Rubio, Bessert is a 5-star rated long snapper and the sixth-best prospect of the 2023 class.
“I just don’t have the size to play offensive line at the DI level, especially at Wisconsin,” he said. “They feed those farm boys lots of corn.”
Long snapping is a highly specialized position on a football team that requires precision and, perhaps above all, mental resilience.
“You have to have a short memory. You may only get seven or eight snaps per game. If you make a mistake, you have to be able to move on because you don’t get too many chances to make up for it,” Bessert said.
Fruita coach Cameron Ross said it was apparent early on that Bessert had that fortitude.
“He started snapping for the varsity team as a freshman. One of his first snaps was on an extra point to help seal a win and he didn’t waver at all,” Ross said. “I told him that he has earned it because he worked so hard at it. He has put the time and effort into this.”
Since that success first snap as a freshman, Bessert has worked on his snapping craft through camps, Ross said.
Bessert wanted to extend his gratitude to his family and friends, Rubio for his guidance, Wisconsin head coach Paul Cryst, and Wisconsin special teams coach Taylor Mehlhaff for the opportunity.
“Growing up with my dad and mom, it was instilled in my brother and I to have dreams bigger than our small town. My brother has a full ride academic scholarship to Utah and here I am,” Bessert said. “This is how we have been built.”