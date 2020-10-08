McGinley Zastrow knows where he’s going.
The Fruita Monument senior also knows how to get there fast — faster today than yesterday; faster tomorrow than today.
Zastrow, the time-traveling leader of the Wildcats’ cross country team, has engineered the art and science of running faster like no other Colorado high school runner.
Heading into Friday’s Class 5A Region 2 meet, Zastrow is rated as the most improved male runner in Colorado from freshman year to senior year, according to co.milesplit. com.
How did he become the most improved?
“I wasn’t very good freshman year, that’s how,” he said with a cheerful laugh. “Really, I wasn’t very good. But I still had Jay (Valentine), and he saw some potential in me, which really helped.”
Zastrow, as a freshman, ran the 5-kilometer cross country distance in 19 minutes, 23 seconds.
As a senior this season, he’s posted a 15:38. That’s an improvement of more than a minute and 15 seconds per mile.
According to co.milesplit.com, the online clearinghouse for cross country info, Zastrow is the only senior boy in Colorado to drop more than 3 minutes from his freshman time in the 5K.
“Going into track season my freshman year, I was able to train and race with the varsity. So that got me training harder,” Zastrow said of his running progression.
Plus, he started to boost his summer workouts.
“You’ve always got to put in the miles over the summer. It’s something you’ve got to do to prepare for the season,” he said, adding that he also started to train with his distance-running friend Bryce Boggs — a regimen that continued throughout the COVID-19 summer of 2020.
“Running with Bryce helped me improve,” Zastrow said. “And because of the pandemic … he was back here this summer, and I was able to run with him.”
Boggs, now running at Texas Tech University, is a former Fruita Monument track/cross country standout and team captain.
Their summer training runs added a bit of normalcy to an otherwise pandemic-scrambled summer.
“Cross country, running in general,” Zastrow said, “… I’ve always found it really comforting to just go out and run.”
The offseason work also paid timely dividends for Zastrow as he dominated area cross country meets this fall.
He won twice at Connected Lakes; he won at Palisade; and he won at Snooks Bottom, taking the title in Fruita Monument’s annual Anna Banana Invitational.
He was defeated only once — in the Southwestern League Championships at Lincoln Park on Sept. 25, finishing second to Durango’s Paul Knight.
“Because of the pandemic, we didn’t get to go to two Denver races we really wanted to go to — Arapahoe and Liberty Bell,” Zastrow said of the modified 2020 cross country schedule, mandated by CHSAA and state health rules. “Other than that, it’s been fine this year. And I’ve had good competition around here.”
He said runners have adjusted to the mask-wearing protocols this season at the race venues and during the races themselves.
Like his running style, Zastrow is relentless in his outspoken respect for his head coach.
“I trust him,” Zastrow said. “ … he definitely has a certain way of coaching that works for me.”
Valentine, for his part, said Zastrow attained a higher level of commitment to running during his high school career.
“Total focus, dedication and talent, of course,” the Fruita Monument head coach said. “He worked. He worked in the winter; he worked in the summer; he worked during track; he worked during cross country.”
The training miles, he said, were fueled by desire.
“He wanted it,” Valentine said. “He just kept improving all three years.”
Technical adjustments refined his running with more efficient arm motions and foot strikes, making Zastrow faster and faster.
“When he was first running track, he was a little wild with his arms,” Valentine said. “His efficiency is way better now.”
Zastrow methodically retrained his arm swing using light weights in each hand while standing in front of a mirror.
“My running economy can always get better, but I’m happy where it is right now,” Zastrow said. “I still want to be able to improve in college.”
With the majority of his classes this year through Western Colorado Community College and a few at Fruita Monument High School, Zastrow plans to study engineering as a full-time college student next year.
“He’s getting some big-time colleges interested … emailing me,” Valentine said of his senior, the team’s Pied Piper who leads his teammates during warm-ups and cool-downs.
“I appreciate him as a leader, too,” Valentine said. “He’s like having another coach out there.”
Zastrow’s versatility as a track runner (a state qualifier at 800 meters) and cross country competitor make him a valuable college prospect, according to his coach.
“I definitely want to run in college,” Zastrow said. “I’m keeping my options open.”
In the meantime, Zastrow and his teammates will confront their most challenging races of the season Friday afternoon at Clement Park in Littleton at the 12-team Class 5A Region 2 meet.
“I told the team we’re on the bubble at regionals now that they’ve reduced the number of teams qualifying (for state) to three,” Valentine said of COVID-19 changes this year. Formerly, the top four teams at 5A regionals advanced to state.
Also previously, the top 15 individuals not on a qualifying team earned individual spots at state.
But this year, only the top two individual finishers not on a top-3 team advance to the state cross country championships on Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs.
The powerhouse region features four of the state’s top-ranked teams including No. 1 Mountain Vista. The other teams in the region are Heritage, Dakota Ridge, Valor Christian, ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch, Bear Creek, Chatfield, Columbine, Lakewood and Arvada West.
Central, Grand Junction and Palisade will all try to qualify runners for state today at the Class 4A Region 1 meet at Gypsum Creek Golf Course.
Zastrow just missed qualifying for state as an individual last year, finishing one frustrating position away.
“With COVID, the individual spots went way down,” Zastrow said. “Only two individuals get in and three teams get in … but it’s what we’ve been preparing for all season.
“Hopefully all my work accumulates to something big.”