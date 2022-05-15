Fruita Monument Athletic Director Denny Squibb was selected the Class 5A athletic director of the year in 2016 by the Colorado Athletic Directors Association. Squibb is retiring from the athletic director position and the Wildcats hope to have a new AD sometime in June.
Fruita Monument High School is in need of someone to lead its athletics and activities into the future.
The school is searching for a new athletic director as current AD Denny Squibb retires and is on medical leave, Principal Todd McClaskey said.
“Job is open and posted, we hope to fill the position in the next couple of weeks,” McClaskey said. “We’ve been a little more reserved and taking time with it.”
McClaskey said he hopes to conduct interviews in “the next week or so” and have a new hire by June.
The job was posted to Indeed.com on April 29 and, according to the School District 51 salary schedule, will pay between $86,512—$109,912 per year to someone with an administrator’s license or $79,479—$100,973 per year without one.
Whoever is selected will have big shoes to fill.
Squibb is a legend at Fruita Monument, even before he became the athletic director. In 1983, Squibb coached the boys basketball team to a state title with a 67-63 win over Thompson Valley.
His path diverged from the school but the two reconnected in the late 2000s.
Squibb took over for the previous athletic director at mid-year with an understanding the job would be an interim gig.
That interim position finally ended 14½ years later.
“Denny has done a lot to make FMHS the great place that it is. He has helped us get facilities up to speed, revitalized the gym, brought in the concession stand, always looking forward to technology,” McClaskey said. “When I was a rookie principal, I really leaned on him for support. I really admire him, and he’s loved by our coaches.”
Fruita Monument is a school with a growing population in a sprawling city and is the one of the most isolated of Class 5A schools in Colorado. The girls’ basketball team is expected to join the new Class 6A next season, McClaskey said.
So McClaskey hopes that the new hire is well-equipped to guide the Wildcats into the future.
“(The big challenge is) continuing the upward trend that we’ve had with our athletic success and showing that we can compete in 5A and 6A. We are the largest school in western Colorado, so we face challenges with travel and funding,” McClaskey said. “We’re going to take our time with this hire because we want to make sure we get the right person.”