Bryce Nixon has been wrestling since he was in kindergarten.
Now, the Fruita Monument junior is heading to the state tournament for the first time — one of nine Wildcats who will make their state debut — after he finished third at 138 pounds at the Class 5A Region 4 Tournament on Saturday. Fruita is sending 11 wrestlers to the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
“It feels pretty good. I had to get the right mindset for the day,” he said. “Now, it’s time for the big show.”
On Friday, Nixon pinned Far Northeast’s Rafael Nunez Alvarez at 1 minute, 53 seconds. But his path to state muddied after he was pinned by Cherry Creek’s Jacob Baldessari in the quarterfinals.
That meant he was on the brink of elimination each time he stepped onto the mat Saturday. So he put on his headphones, shuffled some rap music and got into his zone.
It worked.
He pinned Valor Christian’s Zach Shadwick in only 26 seconds, then beat Overland’s Eric Kelly and Brighton’s Bryce Bravo-Packer in an 11-5 decision and 11-3 major decision, respectively.
Nixon needed to win his third-place match to avoid a wrestleback. He rose to the occasion and cruised to a 12-3 major decision over Douglas County’s Dustin Huber.
Standing on the regional podium showed just how far he came from not even wrestling in tournaments at the start of the season.
“I’ve had to get my mind right (to improve this season),” Nixon said. “I think I’ll need to improve on being more aggressive at state.”
Coach Lucas Archuleta said he’s proud of how Nixon battled his way into state.
“He has worked his butt off to get into the lineup and get his chance. He has been improving all year,” Archuleta said. “He has been improving his confidence. He has the ability to be a great wrestler. When he pairs that with confidence, he’s really good.”
In addition to Nixon, the other Fruita wrestlers headed to state are: Geno Gallegos (106), Michael Leon (113), Will Stewart (126), Tyler Archuleta (132), Dylan Chelewski (145), Sullivan Sample (160), True Tobiasson (170), Armony Trujillo (182), Tatum Williams (195), and Joseph Shepardson (285).
Four of that group made it to the finals in their weight class — Stewart, Archuleta, Chelewski and Trujillo. All four finished second.
Nixon, Williams, Shepardson, Trujillo, Tobiasson, Stewart, Chelewski, Leon and Sample are all headed to state for the first time.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this many kids go to the state tournament and we had a few others who were real close as well. To have them going and have most of them coming back next year, we can do a lot,” Lucas Archuleta said. “We can even do a lot of damage in the coming week. Who knows what can happen with 11 guys in the state tournament?”