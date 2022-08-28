The Fruita Monument cross country teams dominated the Basalt Longhorn Invitational at Crown Mountain Park.
The Wildcats’ boys and girls both won the team titles, with the boys scoring 31 points and the girls 37. The boys won by 86 points and the girls by nine.
Sophomore Carter Unfred paced the boys team, which had four of the top 11 finishers, with a second-place finish in 18 minutes, 8.30 seconds. William Stenhouse was fifth (18:45.10), Dylan Barney finished sixth (18:59.70), Kaden Nelson was 10th (19:05.80) and Royce Bair was 11th (19:07.70).
Junior Ella Unrein was the first Fruita girl across the finish line, placing second in 19:27.10. Addison Eyre finished fourth (20:21.00), Mackenzie Black was fifth (20:30.60), Reagan Geer placed 16th (22:44.30) and Emma Buniger finished 18th (22:59.70).
Grand Junction and Palisade competed at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational in Minturn but results were not available.
Softball
Fruita Monument (2-2) lost both of its games in Castle Rock on Saturday.
The Wildcats lost 8-3 to Heritage 8-3 and 8-4 to Ponderosa. In the second game, Fruita led 2-0 after two innings but didn’t score again until the sixth. Chloe Padilla hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. She finished 1 for 3 with the one run and one RBI. Olivia Wirth was 1 for 3 with two RBI, Angelina Fortunato walked twice and scored twice and Peytan Scheer also scored for the Wildcats.
Padilla allowed 12 hits, eight runs (seven earned), walked three and struck out eight.
Central (5-1) won both of its games in the second day of a tournament in Fort Collins. The Warriors cruised past Fort Collins 9-1 and beat Windsor 7-3.
Windsor jumped to a 2-1 lead after the first inning before Central took over. The Warriors scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. The Wizards (5-2) didn’t score again until the sixth inning. Central outhit Windsor 10-8.
Meanwhile, Grand Junction (1-3) earned its first two wins of the season in Fort Collins with a 10-9 victory over Rocky Mountain and a 13-5 win over Poudre.
The Lobos (5-3) built a 5-3 lead through three, but the Tigers scored seven runs in the fourth inning to win despite being outhit 14-8.
Soccer
Nick Feddersen continues to dominate for Fruita Monument (2-0).
The junior midfielder scored a hat trick in the Wildcats’ 5-0 home win over Highlands Ranch on Saturday. Feddersen has scored four of his team’s six goals this season.
Freshman Ayden Giddings and junior Isaac Belnap each added one goal in the win
Wilson Siegmund had two assists, Caleb Kyle, Feddersen and Belnap each had one assist and Goaltender Ryan Knight made nine saves.