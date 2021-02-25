The Fruita Monument High School wrestling team split its duals at a triangular hosted by Northglenn on Wednesday. The Wildcats beat the hosts 57-15 and lost to Thornton 45-24. Espin Hernandez (No. 7 in Class 5A at 220 pounds) and Geno Gallegos (No. 14 at 106) didn't wrestle for the Wildcats.
Fruita won eight of the nine matches in the Northglenn dual, with Michael Leon (113), Orin Mease (120), Bryce Nixon (145), Sullivan Sample (152), Ken Waggoner (170), Jake Kimbrough (182) and Tanner Heldman (195) pinning their opponents.
Against Thornton, Tyler Archuleta (No. 8 at 126) won a 4-2 decision over No. 9 Nadim Kargar. At 113, Leon pinned No. 12 Chris Moreno in 2 minutes, 51 seconds. Parker Noah and Leone Johnson wrestled twice, splitting their matches with decisions for each.