Kylie Wells scored two first half goals to carry the Fruita Monument High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Grand Junction at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats (6-1-1, 5-1-1 Southwestern League) looked to extend their lead, but the Tigers started the second half with a more focused defensive effort.
"They played our forwards tight in the second half and shut us down for 15 or 20 minutes," Fruita coach Ethan Johnson said. "Then Makenna (Flinn) started to find some gaps for the most decisive goal."
Flinn's assist on Lauren Hanson's goal gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead and then Flinn added a goal to her two assists. Tristian Niemeyer scored for Grand Junction (5-4, 3-4 SWL) to cap a solid second half.
"I was happy with the effort in the second half," Tigers coach Nathan Poirier said.
In addition to her goal, Hanson had one assist as did Hayley Howe. Amber Rice made 11 saves for the Wildcats.
Coal Ridge 4, Central 3: Liana Bryant had two goals and Rian Mason also scored for the injury-plagued Warriors (1-7).
Baseball
Cooper Narekivicius and Melesio Perez combined on a one-hitter as Palisade defeated Rifle 9-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game the Bulldogs won 15-2.
Narenkivicius allowed one hit in five innings with seven strikeouts and also contributed at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Nate Bollinger was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a triple, Ryder Mancuso finished 2 for 4 with a double and Brayden Blanck's one hit was an RBI double.
The Bulldogs (14-2, 11-1 Western Slope League) jumped to a quick lead in the second game, scoring six runs in the first and scoring in every inning of the rout. Brett Rozeman had a big day, going 3 for 4 with four RBI. All three of his hits were for extra bases — two doubles and a home run. Mancuso had another three hits, including a double, and three RBI and Narenkivicius, Bollinger, Perez and Colin Rice all had an RBI.
Central sweeps Eagle Valley: The Warriors defeated the Devils 15-4 in the first game and 7-4 in Game 2. After allowing four runs in top of the first inning of the opener, Central tied the game with a four-run inning of its own, keyed by Jayvin Martinez's two-run double. The Warriors (5-11) added three runs in the second inning with Ryan Pinneo and Ryland Nostrand hitting RBI singles.
After increasing the lead to 9-4 in the third inning, Central put the game away with a six-run fifth. A pair of run-scoring groundouts by Martinez and Joe Vigil put the Warriors up 11-4, before two-run doubles by Lewis Coonts and Luke Brown ended the game. Martinez finished with three RBI and Nostrand earned the win by allowing four runs on five hits in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts.
Eagle Valley (x-x) again scored first in the second game and led 2-0 in the second inning, but Central tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second. The Devils took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but a three-run bottom of the third — keyed by Cooper Ross' two-run double and Nostrand's RBI groundout. Ross added an RBI single in the fourth inning and finished 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Vigil picked up the win, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Boys Lacrosse
Karter Harmon and Kaison Stegelmeier both had four goals and Tony Farber had three goals and four assists to lead Fruita Monument to a 17-6 victor over Grand Junction at Canyon View Park.
Jeremy Rice added two goals and three assists, Jonathan Dietrich had one goal and three assists, Carter Stephens had one goal and two assists and Mason Compton and Branson Padgett both scored one goal for the Wildcats (7-1, 7-1 Mountain League).
Chet Vandukefren scored three goals and Parker Stanfield, Jake Stanfield and Cole Atkinson all scored once for the Tigers (2-6, 2-6).
Girls lacrosse
Maya DeGeorge scored four goals and Myka Neville had four goals and one assist to lead Grand Junction to a 12-9 victory over Durango at Canyon View Park.
Amelia Knaysi had two goals and one assist, Morgan DeGeorge added one goal and one assist and Zenobia Byerly had one goal for the Tigers (7-0, 6-0 Mountain).