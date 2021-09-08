Fruita Monument High School’s volleyball team had eight chances to fine-tune their game before Tuesday’s home opener.
The Wildcats performed like a well-oiled machine, sweeping Central 25-6, 25-9 and 25-17.
Fruita assistant coach Missy Carpenter was filling in for head coach Mike Lans, who was sent into quarantine this morning because his child has COVID-19.
“The girls set a goal that one of the things they want to get better at is serve-receive and they achieved that,” Carpenter said. “It was also nice to see some of our young players step up and make some plays, and see that all girls can contribute.”
Junior captain Trinity Hafey, who entered Tuesday with a team-leading 10 aces, set the tone for the Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 SWL) with her serve placement and pursuit of balls in play.
In the first set, she added to her ace total with an ace and several well-placed serves. For the match, Hafey finished with 14 digs. Once the Warriors (1-2, 0-1) started setting up their offense, the Wildcats’ front line of Ryleigh Payne, Brady Thomason, BayLea Sparks and Sabrina Landman, blocked or altered most of Central’s attacks.
“BayLea played the net really smart. She knew when to swing, full-swing, tip the ball down, and it’s just nice to have that experience,” Carpenter said. “Winning up front is always huge and that’s something we’ve been working on.”
Payne, Thomason and Sparks have had years together to work on their craft and Fruita Monument is leaning on their experience, and that of the seven total seniors, to improve on last season’s 10-5 record. Sparks led the Wildcats with nine kills Tuesday and added three blocks. Thomason added five kills and one block and Hayden Murray had five aces and 12 assists.
Thomason, a senior who entered Tuesday with a team-high 23 blocks, thinks it’s important to teach the future generation of Wildcats and also make a deep run in the state tournament.
“We want to be able to pass down our knowledge to the young girls, like how to react in certain situations and realize when something isn’t working,” Thomason said. “It would mean the world to us to make a run in the tournament.”
Central’s miscues in the first two sets were a thing of the past in the third set, when the Warriors suffered from miscues in the first two sets but competed hard with Fruita well into the third. At one point, Central was only down 17-13 before the Wildcats pulled away to secure the match .
Fruita’s ability to recollect itself, stay cool and bounce back was a testament to the team’s depth and skill for Carpenter, and that awareness is just second nature for Hafey.
The sweep also allowed Fruita to re-establish some confidence after splitting its previous four matches, including sweeps by Castle View and Regis Jesuit.
“This proves that we’re still in it even after a hard weekend. Our serves were consistent and we weren’t making mistakes,” she said. “We kept communicating with each other, minimized our errors and just played our game.”