Down five points. Five seconds left. Four yards to go. Zero timeouts.
Trailing 35-30 on Saturday, Fruita Monument High School quarterback Corben Rowell pitched to a running back, who then handed off to a reversing Peyton Nessler.
Nessler, a receiver, ran right with the defense swarming him. He lobbed the ball to Rowell, who bobbled the pass but reeled it in for the touchdown with no time left.
The coaches threw their gear in the air and danced in celebration, the players stormed the field and the crowd went wild. The Wildcats beat conference foe Mesa Ridge 36-35 at Stocker Stadium.
“We were going to run a different play but then (Mesa Ridge) called a timeout. So, I went to Coach (Cameron Ross) and said I didn’t really like that play,” Rowell said. “We knew our guys could block that play and that Peyton could throw that ball, and we ran it to perfection.”
Saturday’s win was Fruita’s wildest of the season — Ross said it’s probably the wildest of his career. The Wildcats (7-3, 4-1 Southern 2 Conference) battled back from two deficits to win. The teams traded leads on four occasions, combined for 753 yards of total offense, both teams recovered an onside kick and both forced turnovers.
Leading 15-7 at halftime, the Grizzlies got the ball first, drove 54 yards in five plays and scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 21-7.
With the game falling out of reach and desperate for momentum, the Wildcats’ offense picked up the pace. Instead of churning out grueling drives, Fruita Monument began running a no-huddle offense to keep Mesa Ridge (5-5, 2-3 SWC) off balance.
The Wildcats scored two touchdowns within four minutes to take a one-point lead in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, running back Kaison Stegelmeier capped a five-play, 43-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run and Fruita led 30-21.
But the Grizzlies weren’t done yet, scoring a quick touchdown and recovering the ensuing onside kick. Then, quarterback Noah Ramirez connected with Desmond Burton for a 42-yard touchdown and Mesa Ridge led 35-30 with less than one minute to go.
A penalty on the ensuing celebration gave Fruita 1st and 10 at midfield with 54 seconds left.
A few plays later, Rowell approached Ross and said they should run the Philly Special — the iconic play the Philadelphia Eagles ran in a win over the New England Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl.
“This was the first time we ran that play this year. We originally called a pass but Corben came up to me and said he wasn’t comfortable with that play,” Ross said. “Sometimes you gotta listen to the guys on the field. If the quarterback’s not confident in the play, it may not work out. I trusted him to pull it off.”
In a back-and-forth, rollercoaster ride of a game, a team needs resolve and maturity to win. The Wildcats achieved that by calling on past experiences.
Nessler, a senior, played quarterback on the junior varsity team as a sophomore. Rowell once played wide receiver and tight end. And running back Armony Trujillo found himself in a familiar position right before the winning play.
On second and goal from the 9, Trujillo hit an open hole but he couldn’t shake one defender and was brought down at the 4 with the clock ticking.
“I knew I had to get up and get to the next play. There was a mistake I made my sophomore year where I didn’t do that and I learned from that,” the senior said. “I got up and luckily Coach had a timeout left.”
Trujillo ran for 121 yards, and anchored the defense as middle linebacker, playing the entire game after battling injuries throughout the season. He provided a change of pace from Stegelmeier and running back Wyatt Sharpe.
Thanks to Trujillo’s ability to cut through the defense, Stegelmeier’s speed and size and Sharpe’s bruising running style, the Wildcats ran for 191 yards in the second half to get back into the game. Stegelmeier finished with 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Sharpe had 58.
“Armony’s work ethic and heart is unmatched, and the other guys see that and feed off of it. Even if he’s hurt and on the sidelines, they feed off of him,” Ross said. “To have him playing again was huge. He doesn’t talk a lot and the guys know just how much work he has put in and how much he has sacrificed for this team.”
Ross said he was most impressed by his team’s tenacity.
“They’re high school kids, sometimes they get that deer-in-the-headlights look when the chips are down but they stayed strong,” Ross said. “I was also impressed with Corben. He came to me and called that last play, he controlled the huddle and the other guys stepped up, too.”