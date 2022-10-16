Jaeden Mitchell wants to know how the world works the way it does — how math, science and physics interact.
On a breezy fall afternoon at Fruita Monument High School, a cart driving by the football practice field catches his eye.
“I was thinking about the combustion reactions, the engines and how the pistons move and turn the axles of the wheels, the distance and time intervals, all of that” he said.
That need to scratch that curious itch stretches to his life on the football field as a veteran presence on the Fruita Monument offensive line and as the starting middle linebacker. And nothing satisfies that urge quite like football, and it’s why his teammates and coaches love him.
He sees football like he does that cart — how each little movement and piece interacts to create one fluid motion.
“Me and the guard are best friends because, usually, the guard doesn’t lie to you,” Mitchell said. “Whichever way he goes the play goes.”
Mitchell just loves to learn. He’s been called a brainiac by his teammates, who are more of his family than anything else.
Finding a family
He played football in elementary and middle school but quit the sport to focus on other activities. As a freshman in high school, Mitchell first did cross country before being convinced to return to the gridiron.
His first game was against Montrose.
“Someone said, ‘Ah someone put Mitch in’ I think some kid got injured or something and on my very first play, I blocked a punt and I was in with the football team,” Mitchell recalled with a smile. “The love for football was instant. Like, within the first couple of practices I picked it up in stride. It was like I never quit.”
Mitchell was also going through struggles in his home life at the time and was searching for stability and a family, which he found with Fruita.
“The same for Jaeden as it is for a lot of kids. These guys are like family and they’re like extended family to me,” said Fruita coach Cameron Ross. “Not all of them have the best home life and they can feel supported and accepted here.”
A coach on the field
Since finding that family, Mitchell has given back to the program. A life mantra of his is to help others who may not have the tools or skills that you do.
He has bounced around positions for the Wildcats, playing on the interior and the outside of the offensive line and moving from defensive line to linebacker.
“Last year, I played left guard and right guard. And it was in limbo which side I was playing. This year, it was a matter of where we need leadership and coaching on the line,” Mitchell said. “So I started this year at right guard and then we got big Randy (Gallegos) back. We found out he worked better at the guard position after a couple of games so we flip flopped and it really helps me and him because he’s newer to our offense.”
Mitchell has also coached up tight end Carter Vance, a junior filling the hole left by Cole Jones’ graduation.
Mitchell and Vance also bonded through their work on student council.
“Outside of football, he likes to help people with anything they’re struggling with,” Vance said. “He’s really good at math and so coaches will say, ‘Hey if anyone needs help with math, just ask Jaeden.’ And I know people have taken advantage of that.”
Mitchell will also listen in on other position groups during practice.
“Most people have that ‘do your job’ mentality but I love to learn everything. What the backfield is doing. When the wide receivers or tight ends have questions, I like to say, ‘Oh, I have the answer to that’ sometimes I can help them out,” he said. “People call me a brainiac. I like to know the ins and outs (of the game).”
Mitchell has been learning how to play middle linebacker, or the quarterback of the defense.
He said he often leans on teammate Luke Bennett to learn coverages and the nuances of playing the second level. His prior experience on the defensive line has also helped him coach up the front four’s new starters.
Mitchell is tied with Gallegos for second on the team in total tackles with 33. Only Bennett has more with 52. Mitchell has played a key role in engineering one of the better defenses in class 4A.
The Wildcats (6-2, 1-1 Conference 7) have held teams to two or fewer touchdowns on five occasions.
Mitchell’s time with the Wildcats is coming to an end. He wants to attend a four-year college to pursue a career in biochemical engineering. It’s a field that Mitchell both finds interesting and excels at.
Whatever his future holds, Ross is sure he will thrive.
“To see where he was when he entered the program to where he is now, he’s going to be a very successful young man,” Ross said.