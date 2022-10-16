mitchell 4.jpg
Fruita Monument’s Jaeden Mitchell loves to figure things out and uses that mental acuity on the football field as a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Wildcats. On defense, Mitchell is Fruita’s quarterback, making sure everyone is lined up correctly before the play. On offense, Mitchell, below, clears a path for running backs like Wyatt Sharpe, 7, as the left guard.

Jaeden Mitchell wants to know how the world works the way it does — how math, science and physics interact.

On a breezy fall afternoon at Fruita Monument High School, a cart driving by the football practice field catches his eye.

The Fruita Monument captains, from left, Corben Rowell, Keane Bessert, Jaeden Mitchell, Jaren Street and Luke Bennett, walk out for the coin toss before Thursday night's game with Grandview at Stocker Stadium.
Protected by Jaeden Mitchell, left, Fruita Monument’s Wyatt Sharpe runs the ball for a touchdown during the Wildcats’ game against Aurora Central High School at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 Photo by Barton Glasser