Until the middle of the week, the Fruita Monument High School football team was preparing to face undefeated Palmer Ridge. However, the three-time Class 3A champions had to shelve their trip because of protocols.
The Wildcats quickly found another team to travel to Stocker Stadium, one that’s not ranked in the top 10. However, Castle View is in Class 5A, which presented a different kind of challenge Friday night.
In a contest where explosive plays were hard to come by, the Sabercats made the bulk of them. Johnny Colombi threw three touchdown passes and Castle View’s defense was smothering in a 28-15 victory over Fruita.
“Wednesday afternoon, halfway through practice, we had to change our game plan completely as far as the defensive side of the ball,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “Offensively, we didn’t change too much, but it is one of those interesting, weird years. It’s a challenge that we accepted and went after, but it was definitely a short week.”
Fruita (2-3, 0-2 Western Slope Conference) produced a methodical first drive of 13 plays, with all the success coming on the ground, but Calvin Nycum only gained 4 yards on 4th and 7 at the 26-yard line. Fourth-down failure was a recurring theme for the Wildcats throughout the night. Including a blocked punt, Fruita failed on six fourth down attempts.
That same kind of failure ended Castle View’s first drive as well. The Sabercats (3-1) put together a 14-play march to the 1-yard line, However, Marc Wessbecker was stuffed on fourth down for a turnover.
Castle View’s offense began to click on the next series. A long pass got the Sabercats down to the 4-yard-line and Colombi hit Jens Anderson in the flat for a 7-0 lead.
Unlike Castle View, Fruita’s offense was stuck in neutral. The next two series ended in a fumble by quarterback Kade Bessert and a blocked punt by Beto Ledezma that put Castle View in the red zone.
One play after the blocked punt, Colombi lobbed an 18-yard pass to Blake Haggerty for a 14-0 lead halfway through the second quarter. The two would connect for a second touchdown to cap the opening drive of the second half, a 31-yarder for a 21-0 advantage.
Of Colombi’s 191 passing yards, 132 were to Haggerty.
Fruita’s offense turned the ball over on downs twice more before halftime. In the third quarter, another fourth-down attempt, a Bessert run in Sabercat territory, came up short. Early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had the ball inside the 10, but Espin Hernandez was stopped short of the marker on 4th and 2 at the 6.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” Bessert said. “Our game plan didn’t change a whole lot. We were thinking that Palmer Ridge was going to do the same deal as Castle View. We didn’t really know what they were going to do, but lots of mental mistakes we can fix. We can fix our mistakes.”
Fruita finally cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard fumble return by Sio Petelo, but Castle View sealed the game on its next series. On 3rd and 23, Colombi found Haggerty for 38 yards. The drive ended in a 1-yard touchdown for Wessbecker and a 28-7 lead with only a few minutes left.
Fruita’s offense finally broke through with 2:52 left, when Nycum threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Oney.
“I think that we made mistakes that kept us from getting first downs like penalties and missed blocking assignments early on in the first half that put us behind the 8-ball, and they were able to get a couple big plays on our defense and go up early,” Ross said.
Moffat County 26, Delta 20: In their first game without star quarterback Nolan Bynum, the 2A No. 2 Panthers dropped their first game of the season on the road to fall to 4-1 (2-1 2A Western Slope Conference).
Nathan Scharnhorst, in his first start at quarterback, threw an early touchdown pass to Hunter Goff for a 7-6 lead, but the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 WSC) scored 20 of the next 26 points. Delta couldn’t complete the rally as Scharnhorst was sacked on the game’s final play in the red zone.
Hotchkiss 49, Gunnison 7: The Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0 1A WSC) jumped to a 43-0 lead in the first three quarters and cruised to clinch the conference title and move one game away from a perfect regular season.
Cedaredge 42, Paonia 0: The Bruins improved to 3-2 (2-2 1A WSC) with a dominant performance on the road. The Eagles (0-5) were shut out for the second time this season.