Fruita Monument's Kaison Stegelmeier runs away from a Grandview defender during his 61-yard touchdown run on Thursday night in the first quarter of the Wildcats' 38-37 overtime loss to the Wolves at Stocker Stadium. Stegelmeier ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Fruita Monument wasn’t penalized for its close loss to a Class 5A powerhouse in the latest football coaches poll from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The Wildcats (3-1) remain at No. 4 in 4A in the poll, which was released Monday. They lost to Grandview last Thursday 38-37 in overtime.
Three players on the Wildcats have ran for 300-plus yards this season — Wyatt Sharpe (310), Corben Rowell (332) and Kaison Stegelmeier (384). All three are in the top 20 in 4A for rushing yards.
The Wildcats were the only School District 51 team in this week's poll. Grand Junction (2-2), Central (2-2) and Palisade (0-4) all lost last week.
2A
Delta (4-0) dropped one spot in the latest rankings to No. 3.
The Panthers blanked Rifle 21-0 on Friday. The Panthers are still without quarterback Ty Reed, so Landan Clay made his second start under center. He was 5 of 19 for 77 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Panthers ran for a combined 125 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns from Esai Carrillo.
The Panther defense held Rifle to 156 yards of offense, a 2.3 yards per carry average and had two interceptions.
The Bears (1-2) received 12 votes, tied for the 13th-most in 2A.
1A
Meeker (2-1) moved up one spot to No. 8 after having a week off.
Meanwhile, North Fork (1-2) dropped out of the rankings. The Miners, who were No. 10, lost 49-20 to 2A Montezuma-Cortez.