Fruita Monument's Kaison Stegelmeier runs away from a Grandview defender during his 61-yard touchdown run on Thursday night in the first quarter of the Wildcats' 38-37 overtime loss to the Wolves at Stocker Stadium. Stegelmeier ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

 Scott Crabtree

Fruita Monument wasn’t penalized for its close loss to a Class 5A powerhouse in the latest football coaches poll from the Colorado High School Activities Association.

The Wildcats (3-1) remain at No. 4 in 4A in the poll, which was released Monday. They lost to Grandview last Thursday 38-37 in overtime.