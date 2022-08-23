The Fruita Monument football team celebrates Friday night after its 63-26 victory over Brighton at Stocker Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Fruita ran for 444 yards and eight touchdowns and also had one passing touchdown in the win.
The Fruita Monument football team celebrates Friday night after its 63-26 victory over Brighton at Stocker Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Fruita ran for 444 yards and eight touchdowns and also had one passing touchdown in the win.
MCKENZIE LANGE
sentinel FILE PHOTO
Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa, 8, leads Palisade into this season as the No. 7 team in Class 3A.
The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled its preseason football rankings Monday ahead of most schools beginning their seasons this week.
Only two School District 51 teams are ranked in the coaches poll, with another receiving votes in Class 4A, and a handful of other Western Slope teams are also ranked.
Fruita Monument earned 42 votes and is ranked No. 10 in Class 4A. Last season, Fruita Monument went 7-3 in the regular season and scored 63 points in a first-round playoff blowout of Brighton in the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats lost to eventual championship runner-up Erie in the second round.
The Wildcats open their season against Central, which received three votes in the 4A poll, at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
Montrose is ranked second in Class 4A and earned four first-place votes. The Red Hawks went undefeated during the regular season and lost a heartbreaker to Erie in the semifinals. Although key players such as Ashden Oberg and Austin Griffin are gone, much of Montrose’s roster is intact.
Montrose opens its season hosting Palmer Ridge on Friday at 6 p.m.
Palisade is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A to start the season. The Bulldogs went 8-2 in the 2021 regular season and two 1,000-yard rushers in Malakhi Espinosa and Phallen Salvati. Rhett Ward also ran for 836 yards.
The Bulldogs won their conference title for the fifth year in a row and beat Pueblo East 35-21 in the first round of the playoffs. Palisade’s season came to an unceremonious end in a 49-7 loss to Lutheran in the second round.
The Bulldogs begin their season at Roosevelt, the No. 2 team in 3A, on Friday at 6 p.m.
Delta had a stellar 2021 season and is now ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, receiving one first-place vote.
The Panthers went 8-1 in the regular season and allowed more than 14 points just once. They also scored 35-plus points in all but two games. The Panthers’ lone regular season loss was to Palisade.
Delta crushed Alamosa 45-14 in the opening round of the playoffs before losing 28-14 to University. Quarterback Ty Reed is back for his sophomore season after throwing for 13 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more last season.
Delta begins its season on Friday with a home rematch against University.
Rifle is ranked 15th in Class 2A. The Bears went 3-6 last season and will open 2022 hosting Montezuma Cortez on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Expectations are high in Meeker with a No. 7 ranking in Class 1A after going 7-2 last season and winning the Western Slope Conference. The Cowboys scored 30-plus points seven times in 2021, including a 42-35 shootout win over Holyoke in a first-round playoff game. Meeker was bounced in the second round in a 22-15 overtime loss to Buena Vista.
The Cowboys have to replace Kelton Turner, who ran for 1,768 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, but they have plenty of players returning.
Right behind Meeker is North Fork at No. 8. The Miners went 7-2 last season but lost a tiebreaker for the WSC crown to Meeker. The Miners had a prolific offense and defense, scoring 404 points and holding opponents to fewer than 10 points on six occasions. North Fork beat Wiggins 38-25 in the first round of the playoffs but lost to Limon 46-19 in the second round.
North Fork and Meeker face off to open 2022 on Friday at 7 p.m.