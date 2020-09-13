Wayne Aggen and Brandon Miller finished undefeated regular seasons at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, as the Fruita Monument boys tennis team beat Durango 6-1 twice at Canyon View on Saturday to clinch its second consecutive Southwestern League title.
The Wildcats finished the regular season 7-1 (6-0 SWL). They’ll play in the regional tournament Wednesday in Arvada.
Sam Meyer was victorious in No. 3 singles in both matches. In No. 1 doubles, Jack Fry and John Miller swept their Demon adversaries, as did Colton Gechter and Jeremy Heer (No. 2 doubles), and Ryan Davis and Nate Halberg (No. 3 doubles).
Softball
In its first game of the day in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction defeated Palmer Ridge 18-1, with five of its nine hits going for extra bases.
Every player in the Tigers’ lineup scored a run, with Polly Senko, Ellie Dohm and Hayley McDonald each scoring three times. Grand Junction (4-5) scored five runs in the first inning and four more in the second to take control, then sent 16 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring nine more runs.
In the second game, Abby Senko led the way with five hits, four RBI and scored three runs as Grand Junction concluded its day with a 25-17 victory at Doherty.
Iralind Hayworth added four hits, drove in four and scored three runs.
Dave Sanders Tournament: Eighth-ranked Central ran its winning streak to five games with a 4-3 win over Brighton. The Warriors (6-3) lost to Columbine 6-4 in their second game.
Fruita Monument (5-4) lost both of its games, 11-0 to Brighton and 12-0 to Columbine.