Fruita Monument’s McGinley Zastrow won the boys race and the Wildcats’ Jadyn Heil won the girls race Saturday in the Connected Lakes Championship at Connected Lakes State Park.
Zastrow covered the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 18.6 seconds, to lead Fruita to the boys team title with 42 points. Durango’s Paul Knight, who finished in 16:30.2, was second and Central’s Jordan Leblow was third in 16:36.8. Jonas Graff of Montrose was fourth in 16:40.1 and Kien Cogley of Fruita Monument fifth in 16:40.7.
Palisade got an eighth-place from Shiloh Trowbridge (17.12.5), and Grand Junction was led by Daniel Duffy, who placed 10th (17:14.6). Central’s Josh Trujillo placed seventh in 17:04.5 and Fruita’s Oliver Balestrieri was ninth in 17:13.7.
In the girls 5K, Heil finished in 18:13.2, just ahead of Palisade’s Lexi Chelle, who clocked a time of 19:31.2. Willow Lott of Durango was third in 19:33.1, followed by Fruita’s Ella Unrein in 19:43.6 and Tristian Spence of Central in 19:50.1.
Durango and Fruita each scored 39 points, with the Demons awarded the team title based on the finishes of each team’s No. 6 runner.
Mandy Moran of Grand Junction placed eighth in 20:10.3 to lead the Tigers.
Softball
After dropping its first game of the season 12-1 to third-ranked Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins, Central High School rallied for a 3-1 win over No. 6 Rocky Mountain.
The Warriors lost their third game of the day 3-0 to Rock Canyon.
Against Rocky Mountain, the Warriors (1-2) trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning but Mya Murdock led off with a double and came around to score on Myah Arrieta’s single to right.
Sidona Johnston, who reached on a bunt after Murdock’s double, scored the go-ahead run on a single by Bailee Ritterbush.
Fruita Monument hammered Rifle 13-3 on the road, blowing open a close game to invoke the run rule. The Wildcats (4-0) led 5-2 before scoring eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Fruita faces Central at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Kronkright Park.