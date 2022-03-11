The Fruita Monument High School baseball team wanted to gift coach Casey Sullivan his first career win in his first career game.
Little did they know they secured that Thursday by the third batter of their season opener at the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.
The Wildcats routed Palmer 26-0 in a three-inning game at Canyon View Park. Fruita (1-0) batted around twice, collected 23 hits, and 11 hitters had at least one RBI.
“I had Casey as my freshman coach and loved the guy and still love the guy. He’s a great coach and I’m happy that he got his first win at the 5A level,” leadoff hitter Peyton Nessler said. “I was honored to go out there and get his first win for him. Love the man and I’m super glad that he got the first win.”
Nessler got the bats going for the Wildcats with an easy single on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the first inning.
After Hunter Smolinski followed up with a fly out to left field, the next 14 batters reached base safely for the Wildcats and the first four after Smolinski each had doubles.
Palmer (0-1) starter Zach Comer was pulled after facing eight batters.
Nessler was one of three hitters with three RBI for the Wildcats. Andrew Lee and Logan Cardoza were the others with three RBI.
In a day full of highlights from the Fruita lineup, Nessler’s second plate appearance stood out. With the bases loaded, the senior ripped a line drive deep and legged out a triple and increase Fruita’s lead to eight runs.
In the first inning, Fruita scored 15 runs on 13 hits, drew two walks, and one batter was hit by a pitch. Palmer used three pitchers in the first inning.
“I’ve been working on hitting (to the opposite side) all offseason so it’s nice to see that hard work pay off,” Nessler said. “It was a big focus of mine to work on so that I’m consistent wherever I hit it. When you can hit all over the field, it makes it hard for the defense to shift against you.”
Sullivan wasn’t only impressed with how many hits his team got, but also where they were hitting it.
“We hit the ball to all parts of the field today. We hit it to the first-base line to the third-base line and everywhere in between,” he said. “It’s good to get this win under our belt. They played exactly how they should.”
Although the offense stole the show, Fruita’s pitching kept Palmer from responding.
Dylan Noah started and retired each of the six batters he faced, including four by strikeout. He fanned all three batters in the second inning.
Noah said that his approach was to simply attack the zone and not waste any time. Tyler Thurber took over in the third inning and struck out three and surrendered Palmer’s lone hit, a one-out single.
“I knew I just needed to fill up the zone, let them hit it and let my defense do the work. They haven’t seen me pitch and that can be tough for a batter” North said. “I came out throwing my fastballs and once they started hitting that, I worked in my off-speed pitches.”