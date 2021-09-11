Wyatt Sharp runs track in the spring for Fruita Monument High School.
So when he saw an obstacle between him and the end zone Friday night, he put those skills to work, hurdling Grand Junction defensive back Peyton Brock at the 35-yard line as part of a 63-yard run.
“Well, I do run track, so why not?” Sharp said with a grin after Fruita's 48-7 victory over Grand Junction at Stocker Stadium. “The blocks up front, great, great blocks up front.
“I saw Luke Bennett get that great block and I'm like, ‘Oh, man, I can't go around, I don't have enough time to go around, so I'm just going to go over him.’ ”
The Wildcats' backfield depth was on full display in the Black and Blue rivalry game, with 11 backs getting carries, giving their top option, Armony Trujillo, pretty much the night off on offense.
“We have a bunch of great guys,” Sharp said, “and there's some guys who don't get a lot of playing time, but we're extremely deep.”
Trujillo had two carries, one in each half, with the first touch going for a 33-yard touchdown. He ran in a 2-point conversion on Fruita's second TD of the game — the Wildcats scored on their first four possessions — and added a 5-yard run in the second half. He stayed plenty busy on defense, helping the Wildcats shut out Grand Junction until the midway through the fourth quarter after the running clock started in the third.
“Him (playing) both ways, we need to have him for the end of the season,” Fruita coach Cam Ross said of Trujillo. “We've got Chatfield coming up next week and they're a very good football team coming in. He's going to be called upon a lot and hopefully he'll be a little bit fresher for that one.
“Because we have a good core of those guys, touches are limited sometimes, so when they get their chance, they know they need to make the most of it, so they get after it.”
Sharp had eight carries for 109 yards, but that 63-yard jaunt and jump didn't result in points for the Wildcats. He ran one in from the 1 after Cole Jones broke off a 68-yard catch-and-run, getting dragged down just inside the 1 for Fruita's third TD of the night.
That came after Sharp caught a 40-yard score from Corben Rowell, breaking a tackle at the 30 to break into the clear.
Keeping their legs churning was an emphasis for the Wildcats, who ran for 352 yards on only 28 carries. With the offensive line responding to the challenge put forth by the coaches after the loss to Montrose last week, as long as the ’Cat backs kept their feet moving, holes opened up.
“I really think they responded, they opened some holes for our running backs,” Ross said. “We just have a core of running backs that take pride in being tough, and I think we saw that a little bit today. They just love to run the ball and they love to keep their feet moving.
“They love to get hit sometimes more than they should; I think they should juke sometimes, but they actually like to try to run people over, so we've got to be happy with that.”
Rowell completed four of eight passes for 124 yards and one TD.
A reverse to Peyton Nessler resulted in a 28-yard touchdown on the Wildcats' fourth possession of the game, with Sharp breaking off a 17-yard run on first down, and Fruita took a 27-0 halftime lead.
Midway through the third quarter, it was Calvin Nycum's turn to break tackles, shedding one only two yards after taking the handoff, then cutting to his left and breaking into the clear. He made another move inside the 10 to get free for the 47-yard touchdown run and a 34-0 lead.
“The thing that was on everyone's mind was just having fun. We were all having fun playing out there. We love Junction, the games are always so fun," said Nycum, who finished with 67 yards on four carries.
“Our philosophy was just bend until they break and try to make them fold. I think our offense and our defense played so well that we just tried to keep pounding them."
The Tigers finally got something going on the perimeter, breaking off a couple of big runs, and Brock made a circus catch, wrestling the ball away from Bayley Blum for a 32-yard gain to set up Grand Junction's only score.
Tanner Roarhig picked up 13 on an inside handoff and River Mulvey bulled over from the 2 with 7:37 to play.
“Andrew Decker (the Wildcats' defensive coordinator) did a great job scheming and I think our kids did a good job executing,” Ross said of the defense allowing only 180 total yards. “Again, it came down to where we challenged them from last week to go back to basics and get better at what we do, flying around, having fun and making good tackles.”