Jadyn Heil came up just short of a victory Friday.
The Fruita Monument senior trailed the top-ranked runner in Class 3A, Basalt’s Katelyn Maley, with 500 meters to go at the Pantherfest at Confluence Park in Delta.
Heil and Maley went back and forth as they neared the finish line with Maley crossing first. Maley won in 17 minutes, 36.5 second with Heil finishing in 17.36.6.
The Wildcats finished second in the girls team standings, one point behind Battle Mountain. Addison Eyre finished 10th (19:09), Mackenzie Black was 12th (19:48.2), Lauren Geer crossed 13th (20:01.3) and Miranda Deeths finished 16th (20:35) for Fruita.
Central’s top finisher was Tristian Spence, who was fourth in 17:52.3; Grand Junction was led by Riley Pope, who crossed in 21:21.7 (28th). Palisade, which didn’t have enough runners to compile a team score, was led Jessica Mosby, who finished in 22:47.8 (49th).
In the boys race, Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley stayed close to Battle Mountain’s Middaugh brothers, finishing third in 15:46.4; Sullivan Middaugh, the older brother, was first in 15:30.6. The Huskies placed their top five runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 24 points.
Central, which finished second, placed four of its runners in the top 10 — Tyler Stogsdill (fourth), Billy Adams (seventh), Jackson Edwards (eighth) and Jordan Leblow (ninth).
Grand Junction’s top finisher was Thomas Berry, who crossed in 17:46.5; Palisade was led by Ethan Knight, who finished with a time of 21:11.
Boys Soccer
Luiz Aguirre had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Grand Junction to a 9-1 victory over host Montezuma-Cortez.
Bryan Aguirre scored two goals, Blake Sturgeon and Matthew Parks each had one goal and one assist, Gerardo Hernandez scored once and Campiho Fisher also scored for the Tigers (6-5).
Miller Jones had a pair of assists and Mason Sanders, Yago Aguillo and Adam Pramenko all had one assist.
Volleyball
In their first match since Sept. 21, the Palisade High School volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 to Eagle Valley.
The loss snapped the Bulldogs' six-game winning streak and they fell into a tie atop the Class 4A Western Slope League with the Devils.
Addie Ritterbush had 10 kills and two aces, Kyra Birch collected 18 digs and two aces and Ella Steele had 22 assists for Palisade (10-3, 5-1 WSL).
Durango 3, Central 0: The Warriors lost 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 to fall to 4-7, 1-5 in the Southwestern League.