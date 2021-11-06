Not even death and taxes were as certain as Fruita Monument High School scoring touchdowns in its Class 4A first-round playoff matchup against Brighton on Friday.
The Wildcats’ offense scored on each of its nine possessions in a 63-26 win over the Bulldogs at Stocker Stadium. Fruita will play at Erie at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the second round.
“I’m proud of the guys. They played a heck of a game against a tough opponent,” coach Cameron Ross said. “I think we’re clicking right now. The offensive line is blocking well, the running backs are playing well and (quarterback) Corben (Rowell) is running the offense well. This is a great time to be doing that, you want to start peaking around this time of the season.”
The Bulldogs’ defense was no match for the Wildcats’ running game. Fruita ran for 444 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came from Wyatt Sharpe.
Sharpe, a sophomore, is a bruising back who typically wears down defenses with short runs before breaking one for a big gain. But he wasted no time gashing the defense Friday.
On the second drive of the game, Sharpe shouldered the load — gaining 38 yards on five carries. On a second and 7 from the Bulldogs’ 21-yard line, Sharpe took a handoff and bounced off his left tackle and into open field for a 16-yard gain. On the next play, his line left him a truck-sized hole for an 11-yard touchdown run.
Sharpe, who was the team’s leading rusher in the regular season, finished with 21 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns Friday.
“I’m on cloud nine right now. I can’t explain how awesome this feels,” Sharpe said after being mobbed by his teammates. “It’s been a rough past couple of weeks but it feels great to win round one with my boys.”
The effective running game, thanks in large part to a fantastic performance from Fruita’s offensive line, also gave Rowell an advantage when he threw the ball. The junior quarterback completed each of his three passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.
The touchdown throw came late in the game. After the Wildcats forced turnover on downs on a goal-line stand, Sharpe barreled his way for 18 yards on a couple of carries. That set up a waggle play where Rowell faked a handoff to his right but rolled out to his left to hit a wide-open Cole Jones on a corner route. Jones, a 6-foot-8 senior, turned on the jets and went 80 yards for the touchdown.
The Wildcats’ defense had a strong night, sacking Brighton quarterback Nathaniel Griffeth twice and intercepting him once. When the Brighton offense was on the field, it looked to be a play or two away from getting into a groove, but the Wildcats would snuff out key third-down runs and most short passes.
Griffeth threw for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns. Shoring up the secondary will be key for Fruita (8-3) to upset Erie (10-0) next week.
Erie quarterback Blake Barnett has completed 61.3% of his passes this season for 1,763 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Tigers also have Caleb Theisen at running back, whose 1,324 rushing yards is the fourth-most in class 4A.
“You can’t be satisfied at this time of year,” Ross said. “You can’t take plays off. And Erie is one of those opponents you can’t take a play off because otherwise they’ll make you pay. Offense or defense, when we get momentum going like we did tonight, you need to sustain it.”