Four Fruita Monument runners are heading to the state cross country meet after strong showings Thursday at the Class 5A Region 2 meet in Littleton.
The top 15 individual runners qualified — no team could send more than five runners to state — and the top four teams went to state.
Three girls are headed to state for the Wildcats: Jadyn Heil, Addison Eyre and Mackenzie Black.
Heil finished third with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds, well behind Keeghan Edwards of Valor Christian. Eyre finished 12th in 19:40 — three seconds behind 11th-place finisher Lauryn Wojcik of Heritage. Black placed 14th with a time of 19:43, only one second behind Anna Jacobs of Heritage.
Brooke Wilson of Valor finished first in 17:43.
The Fruita girls team just missed the cut, finishing fifth — two points behind Chatfield.
For the boys, the Wildcats’ Kien Cogley earned his spot in state by finishing ninth in 16:24.
Volleyball
Ella Yanowich had 16 kills, 12 digs and five aces in Palisade's 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Glenwood Springs.
With the win, the Bulldogs won the 4A Western Slope League title for the second straight year and sixth time since 2004.
Kyra Birch added 12 kills, Ella Steele had 42 assists, Addie Ritterbush had 11 digs and six aces and Ava Wallit contributed 10 digs for Palisade (15-4, 9-1 WSL).