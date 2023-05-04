Kevin Costanza’s time with lacrosse in the Grand Junction area may have ended where it all began.
The coach helped guide the Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-6 win over rival Grand Junction on senior night on Wednesday at Unity Field.
Checks were thrown, leads changed, rivals butted heads, and the lights went out at the stadium for almost 20 minutes. And all smiles and draped in a white jacket and pants was Costanza, who played for Colorado Mesa for one season and took over as coach of the Wildcats for the 2017 season.
“I’m on cloud nine for these kids, what a heckuva game for them,” said Costanza, who is moving to South Carolina with his wife in a couple of weeks. “We were up, we were up, then they started coming back then, all of a sudden, the lights went out. Like, who could have drawn that up in the script? Nobody.”
The Wildcats have never had a losing season since under Costanza, who is 65-22 in his career. The program notched its first playoff win last season in a 13-12 overtime victory against Dakota Ridge.
Past players came to watch the game, and the current players gave him one helluva win.
The crosstown rivals traded punches for much of the first half.
Fruita’s Mason Compton opened the scoring when he found the net thanks to a Kaison Stegelmeier assist in the third minute.
But Grand Junction responded with goals from Tristan Brinton and Gavin Mottram to take a slim 2-1 lead. That evaporated when Fruita’s Karter Harmon bounced a shot in front, and over the left shoulder of, goaltender Gordie Steidel to tie the game just before the first-quarter buzzer.
Fruita (10-4, 9-1 Mountain League) scored four more times in the second quarter and took a 6-4 lead into the break. Grand Junction (5-8, 5-3 ML) from the 7:45 mark in the second through the sixth minute of the fourth.
“When we let them get ahead, we were playing a little out of ourselves. We overextended and people tried to do a little too much instead of staying home and staying true to what we do,” Costanza said. “Jacob Morris and Lane Himes (stuck out on defense).”
Edison Dean scored early in the fourth quarter for Grand Junction and another goal from Brinton with three and a half minutes left made it 8-6. Then the lights went out on the Tigers — metaphorically and literally.
“That second half they locked us down on defense and went on that run … We kind of had the momentum on our side but then the lights went out,” said Grand Junction coach Armando Renteria. “What I see is the freshmen are getting confident. The more we keep believing in ourselves, we’re going to get stronger and stronger.”
During the unintended intermission, both teams let loose a little bit. The Fruita sideline played music out of a speaker. While no choir you’d see at Carnegie Hall, they all sang along to Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
“We were just keeping it fun,” Costanza said.
Compton had three goals for Fruita and Jonathan Diedrich had two. Keegan Womack and Branson Padgett also scored. Harmon had two assists. Anders Storheim, Nixon Marsh and Diedrich each had one. Bradyn Schwettman had 11 saves in goal, and Fruita controlled 37 ground balls.
Dean led Grand Junction with three goals, and Maddox Caster also scored. Caster and Brinton each had one assist. Steidel had 12 saves in the cage, and Grand Junction recovered 27 ground balls.
Fruita had a 9-8 edge in face-offs.
A convoluted playoff picture
Now, the Wildcats wait to see how the rest of the Mountain League shakes out. And all eyes are on Telluride (9-3, 7-1) which split the season series with Fruita.
Telluride and Montrose were supposed to play last week. But Telluride canceled once Montrose arrived, Costanza said. Now, Telluride wants Montrose to forfeit the game.
“If Montrose forfeits, we lose the title outright because of goals against average (in league games). If it’s a no-contest, then we win because of a higher winning percentage … we’d have that extra game,” Costanza explained. “If Telluride forfeits, then we win because they have that second loss. So it’s kind of a (mess) … In my opinion, if you’re the host school and you can’t provide a game facility and a field for someone, that’s your fault. Regardless of how late into the season it is, that’s your fault.”
Telluride hosts Grand Junction on Friday.
Costanza said administrators are working to resolve the issue with the other schools. Fruita may approach the Colorado High School Activities Association with the issue.
But that wasn’t a problem for Wednesday night. All that was on Costanza’s mind was soaking up what could be his final time watching lacrosse in the Colorado desert.
“Every moment made it worth it here. I’ve coached four of these kids’ brothers. And to see them over on the sidelines and for them to see the same plays we ran when they were seniors on this field, that was a nice throwback,” Costanza said. “I’m going to miss this. This environment is something you can’t express. I played here in college and there was no way on God’s green Earth that those stands would have ever been as filled as they are for these Fruita/Junction games.”