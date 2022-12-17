Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski puts Norwood’s Coulter Shumway on his back Friday in the second round of the Warrior Classic at Central High School. Chelewski pinned Shumway in 61 seconds. The 157-pound senior, who finished fifth at state last season, is off to a strong start, thanks to hard work and another form of grappling — steer wrestling.
Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
The Associated Press
Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
The Associated Press
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski puts Norwood’s Coulter Shumway on his back Friday in the second round of the Warrior Classic at Central High School. Chelewski pinned Shumway in 61 seconds. The 157-pound senior, who finished fifth at state last season, is off to a strong start, thanks to hard work and another form of grappling — steer wrestling.
Whether it be on rubber foam or a bunch of dirt, Dylan Chelewski can suplex anything or anyone.
The senior at Fruita Monument High School is ranked second in Class 5A at 157 pounds and finished fifth at state last season. While primed for a run for a state title in his final season as a Wildcat, Chelewski has been working on another form of wrangling — steer wrestling.
“A guy who works with my dad is really into steer wrestling and did it in college,” Chelewski said. “One day, we were taking a horse to his cousin to grade our horse and they were bulldogging (a method of steer wrestling) and they looked at me and said, ‘OK, your turn!’ ”
Chelewski has been wrestling since middle school and has been a varsity mainstay since he was a sophomore — he didn’t get into the rodeo ring until the end of this summer.
“After all of that, I was like, ‘When’s the next practice? I’m ready to go again,’ ” he said. “...I loved it immediately. It was my third practice when I first jumped off a horse. And when I grabbed that first horn, it’s been an adrenaline rush. It’s the first new thing I’ve done in a while and I love it. I can’t wait for the spring season.”
Steer wrestling is mostly about timing.
While riding a horse side-by-side with a charging ox, you jump off and hook the outside horn with one arm and grab the end of the horn closest to you. As the steer’s head turns, you essentially grab underneath the nose and suplex the steer. All the while, because horses are sensitive, you have to remain calm so that your horse doesn’t become erratic.
If you do any of the moves a moment too late, or a moment too soon, you can get hurt.
“You jump off and you’re kind of sliding in one motion … It’s a lot like wrestling,” he said. “I’ve talked to coaches at Colorado Mesa and Buena Vista College in Iowa about their rodeo programs.”
And maybe that’s why Chelewski cruised through the first day of the Warrior Classic on Friday — because pinning a high school student is easy compared to a bolting bovine.
Chelewski (14-1) opened the day by pinning Center’s Kade Martinez (0-4) in a brisk 49 seconds. In the second round, Chelewski built a 4-0 lead against Colton Shumway (6-7) of Norwood before pinning him in 61 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he beat Highland’s Mason Polk (12-7) in an 11-1 major decision. Chelewski faces Andre Meraz (12-5) of Center in the semifinals today.
Chelewski wants to go out this year on top and is excited to see the growth of himself and the friends he has wrestled with since he first joined the Colorado Outlaws in seventh grade.
“It’s been cool to see everyone grow. Especially with Tyler Archuleta — he was my first practice partner. To be able to go through all of this together, it’s been cool to watch,” Chelewski said. “Even the kids a year behind us, they’ve grown a lot. Not just fundamentally but mentally.”
STAGE SET FOR SEMIS
Chelewski is one of 14 local and regional wrestlers in today’s semifinals.
At 106, Dawson Drozdik (16-1) of Delta and Elijah Hernandez (16-0) of Central are on separate sides of the bracket. Fruita’s Geno Gallegos (13-2) and Central’s JP Espinoza (18-2) are on opposite sides of the 113 bracket. At 120, Ethan Hice (18-0) of Cedaredge is in the semifinals. He’s the only Bruin to make it past the quarterfinals. Kamron Alegria (16-0) of Montrose is in the 126 semifinals.
Fruita’s Tyler Archuleta (11-2) is in the final four at 132. Teammate Will Stewart (15-0) and Palisade’s Keyton Young (16-0) are on opposite sides of the 138 bracket. Fruita’s Bryce Nixon (7-2) is in the semifinals at 150 after he upset Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker, who was a state runner-up last year at 138, in a 5-4 decision.
Central’s Jaysten Sanchez (15-2) faces Nucla’s Arthur Connelly (16-0) in the 175 semifinals. Central’s Tyler Ziek (15-3) is in the 190 semifinals and Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez (13-0) is in the semifinals at 285.