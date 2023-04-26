Central's Kaden Guerrieri leads off the game with a double on Tuesday in the Warriors' 16-1 loss to Fruita Monument at Suplizio Field. Guerrieri scored the only run of the game for Central in the first inning.
Fruita Monument first baseman Keenan Oxford gets the throw in time to beat Central’s Kaden Guerrieri for an out on Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 16-1 victory at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Central catcher Lewis Coonts catches the ball behind the head of Fruita Monument's Colton Hicks on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Hunter Smolinski delivers a pitch on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Hunter Smolinski delivers a pitch on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Kaden Guerrieri leads off the game with a double on Tuesday in the Warriors' 16-1 loss to Fruita Monument at Suplizio Field. Guerrieri scored the only run of the game for Central in the first inning.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Hunter Smolinski delivers a pitch on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Lucas Weaver leaps to make a throw on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Lucas Weaver connects on a hit on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Logan Cardoza connects for a hit on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 16-1 victory over Central at Suplizio Field.
The Fruita Monument High School baseball team cruised past Central 16-1 in four innings on Tuesday at Suplizio Field.
Central scored in the top of the first when Kaden Guerrieri, who led off with a double, scored on Jayvin Martinez’s RBI single to right field.
Fruita (14-2, 3-0 Southwestern League) then scored four runs in the bottom of the inning. Kolton Hicks tied the game 1-1 with a two-out RBI single. After Logan Cardoza was hit by a pitch, Keenan Oxford doubled to left to score Kendall Thiel, who was running for Hicks.
With Carter Hines at the plate, Cardoza scored on a passed ball and Hines singled to left to drive in Oxford.
Fruita scored six runs in the second, as well.
Central (9-8, 1-2 SWL) finished with four hits and one error.
Oxford had two doubles and three RBI and Hunter Smolinski struck out three batters, allowed one earned run and walked one to earn the win.
Ryland Nostrand started for Central. He allowed 10 runs (six earned) on six hits and walked four in 1⅔ innings. Nostrand, who was second in the state in strikeouts entering Tuesday, failed to record a strikeout.
Palisade’s game at Rifle was rescheduled to today at 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central ended the regular season with a 7-0 win over Delta at Canyon View.
No. 3 singles player Joey Smith ended her first season as a singles player with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Shayla Curtis. Smith went undefeated this season.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Lenah Anderson lost their first set to Chloe Sharpe and Rebecca Gonzalez-Franco 6-1 but bounced back to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-0.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction evened out its record with a 17-4 win over league-foe Montrose
The win is the second straight for the Tigers (6-6, 4-3 Mountain West League).
Myka Neville led the way with nine goals. Caitlyn Wesolowski scored three times, Morgan DeGeorge had two goals and Caley Shiflett, Madi DeGeorge and Eliana Mizell all scored one goal.
The four goals was the most scored this season by Montrose (0-8, 0-5 MWL).
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction beat Mountain League-foe Crested Butte 8-7 at Gunnison Middle School.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Tigers (5-7, 5-2 ML). The seven goals from the Titans (4-4, 3-3) are the fewest the Tigers have allowed since April 5.
Girls Golf
Palisade competed at the Erie Cocoa Classic on Tuesday but the tournament ended early because of lightning.
Through 17, Shea Satterfield was at 94 and Ally Seriani was at 95 through 16. Also through 17, Jadyn Mullaney was at 97, Kyndall Toft was at 111 and Kenzie Rewold was at 113.
Another Palisade team competed at an invitational in Rifle.
That group finished sixth with a collective score of 395.
Cecilia Dunn-Dietrich led the way with a 114. Natalie Flint (129), Mari Burnham (131), Lili Taylor (135) and Mackenzie Gray (135) were the other Bulldogs competitors.