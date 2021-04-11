Harrison Matlock scored on an assist from Nick Fedderson to give the Fruita Monument High School boys soccer team a shot at a comeback Saturday, but the Wildcats fell short in a 2-1 loss at Rangeview.
Luke Wender had eight saves for the Wildcats (1-5-3), but the Raiders (5-0-1) got first-half goals from Alberto Luevano and Alex Tapparo and held serve defensively with Fruita threatening for a late equalizer.
Durango 9, Central 0: The Warriors (0-8, 0-6 Southwestern League) dropped their second consecutive 9-0 defeat against the Demons (4-1-2, 4-1-2 SWL), this time at Long Family Park.
FOOTBALL
Plateau Valley lost 28-22 to Las Animas in a close battle in Collbran. The Cowboys fell to 1-3 in the A-8 Spring 8-Man Conference after falling to the Trojans (3-1 A-8 Spring).
For Plateau Valley, Tallen Long ran for a 26-yard touchdown and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Crites. Colton Witzel led the team with 141 yards rushing and added a touchdown run. Cael Etcheverry had 12 tackles — two for a loss — and also had a fumble recovery.