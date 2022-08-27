The Fruita Monument softball team went 2-1 in the Ponderosa Tournament in Castle Rock on Friday.
Chloe Padilla allowed only one hit, struck out eight and walked eight in the Wildcats’ 6-3 victory over Vista Ridge in the first game. Bailey Bingham and Lacie Rodabaugh each doubled to pace the Fruita offense.
The Wildcats then fell to Columbine 3-1 but ended the day on a high note.
The Wildcats cruised past Smoky Hill in a 10-0 run-rule game. Ava Stephens and Rodabaugh both went 2 for 3 with a double and triple.
Meanwhile, Central (2-1) was competing in the FAN tournament on the Front Range. The Warriors defeated Rocky Mountain 11-7 in the first game and lost to North Gwinnett, Georgia, 10-0 in the second game.
Against the Lobos, Central trailed 2-0 after the second inning before scoring 10 runs in the next three innings. Bailee Ritterbush, Emma Diaz and Allison Brunk all had two RBI in the win. Brunk’s two-run single in the third inning gave Central a 4-2 lead.
Jenna Fraser allowed four runs, one earned, on seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win.
Against the Bulldogs, Fraser and Jazz Fenn had the only two hits.
Grand Junction (0-4) lost both of its games in the Fossil Ridge tournament. The Tigers first lost to Fossil Ridge 15-0 and then Chapparal 21-5 after surrendering nine runs in the top of the seventh inning.
In the second game, eight Tigers had one hit and Maycie Child had two RBI. Lindsey Cooley also hit a double.