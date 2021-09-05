Fruita Monument’s softball team couldn’t hold onto a 6-4 lead Saturday against ninth-ranked ThunderRidge, falling 8-6.
The Grizzlies (4-1) scored four runs in the top of the fifth to go up 8-6.
The Wildcats (3-3) tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, with Angelina Fortunato reaching on a two-out base hit to left and Jersey Anderson following with a single to right. ThunderRidge pitcher Kaely Heathcoat got Olivia Worth to pop out to the circle, giving the Grizzlies a weekend split against District 51 teams.
Marisa Nehm took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits. The Wildcats committed a half-dozen errors, which led to three unearned runs for ThunderRidge.
Bailey Bingham went 3 for 3 and drove in one for the Wildcats, and Lacie Rodabaugh and Fortunato had two hits apiece.
Palisade 17, Cedaredge 7: Melissa Carrol and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate drove in four runs each in Palisade’s six-inning victory.
The Bulldogs (5-1) scored in each of the first three innings to lead 14-5. After Cedaredge (1-3) put up two runs in the top of the sixth, Palisade responded with three more in the bottom of the inning to end it early.
Carrol went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored four runs and Guajardo-Zarate went 3 for 5 and also doubled. Melanie Valdez doubled twice and had three RBI — the Bulldogs hit nine doubles in their 19-hit attack.
Valdez struck out five in the complete-game win for the Bulldogs.
Elizabeth Galley went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and hit a home run for the Bruins.
Cross Country
Daniel Duffy of Grand Junction finished the Palisade Dawg Invitational in 17 minutes. 20.16 seconds to win the boys race and lead the Tigers to the team title with 17 points.
Racing at Riverbend Park, the Tigers’ Thomas Berry was fifth in 18:04.6 and Miller Jones seventh in 18:25.65. Only Grand Junction and Rifle entered full teams, with the Tigers scoring 17 points to win the boys title.
De Beque’s Trevor Lewis was second in 17:32.77, followed by Tyler Parker of Coal Ridge (17:41.53) and Palisade’s Zenon Reece (18:04.06).
Shalom Trowbridge led Central with a sixth-place finish (18:25.17).
Mikayla Cheney of Coal Ridge finished the girls race in 20:32.85 to win, with Maddie Mohler of Palisade right behind in 21:02.61. Riley Pope was fourth for Grand Junction (22:11.31).
Coal Ridge won the girls team title with 26 points, with Palisade second with 49 points and Grand Junction third with 53.
Volleyball
It was a long day on the court for Palisade High School at the Chaparral Showcase tournament.
The Bulldogs (5-2) played back-to-back matches and were on the court for close to four hours, according to coach Wendy MacAskill.
“Overall the day was about controlling your errors and staying focused and energized,” said Mac- Askill, whose team went 1-1 to finish third in the Varsity Red bracket .
Palisade lost to Denver South 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23 and then rebounded to beat Rocky Mountain 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21. Addie Ritterbush had 11 digs, nine kills and four aces against Denver South. Ella Steele added 28 assists and Lauren Hardin had four block assists in the loss.
In the victory over the Lobos, Ella Yanowich had 13 kills, Steele had 25 assists and three aces, Kyra Birch had 16 digs, Ritterbush contributed four aces and Hardin kept up her strong block with three block assists.
In the Gold Varsity bracket, Jillian Buck had 12 kills and Hayden Murray added 12 assists as Fruita Monument lost 27-25, 25-21, 25-16 to Castle View. The Wildcats came back to beat Columbine 25-18, 26-28, 24-26, 25-20, 15-9
In the Varsity Blue bracket, Grand Junction lost to Westminster and Kent Denver.
Tennis
Central’s No. 4 doubles team of Johnathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn won the consolation title at the Smoky Hill tournament and the Warriors placed fourth as a team.
Balding and Freeborn, who lost their first match Friday, won three straight matches Saturday to take the title.
Also for the Warriors, the No. 3 doubles team of Parker Scott and Canaan Ross placed second, the No. 1 doubles team of Bradan Blanck and Jarom Bench finished third and No. 1 singles player Corban St. Peter was fourth.
Football
Tallen Long threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 119 yards and another two TDs Friday night in Plateau Valley’s 50-21 victory over Norwood. Colton Witzel also had two rushing touchdowns and ran for 115 yards and Dalton Crites had two touchdown catches and 70 yards receiving.
Sean Richardson had a good day on both sides of the field, catching a touchdown pass and intercepting two passes. Bode Satterfield had a hand in two turnovers — forcing a fumble and recovering one.