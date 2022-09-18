The Fruita Monument softball team opened Southwestern League play with a dominant 12-1 win at Montrose.
The Wildcats (4-8, 1-0 SWL) scored eight runs before Montrose got on the scoreboard. Fruita finished with four extra-base hits, including two Bailey Bingham doubles and Kristin Bulen’s triple.
Montrose walked in back-to-back runs in the top of the second inning to give Fruita a 4-0 lead. In the third, Bingham’s two-run double scored Carmella Fortunato and Angelina Fortunato. Bingham scored two pitches later on Bulen’s single to left field and Bulen scored on Olivia Wirth’s RBI double.
Fruita had 14 hits and four players had multiple hits. Bulen was 3 for 3 with four runs and two RBI, Wirth was 1 for 3 with one run, four RBI and two walks.
Chloe Padilla earned the win in the circle. She tossed three hitless innings and had eight strikeouts. Bingham also pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Stevie Firkins hit a home run in the fifth for the Red Hawks (3-8, 2-3 SWL).
Chatfield 6, Central 3: Only three players had hits for the Warriors (8-5) in the loss — Olivia Litzen was 3 for 4, Bailee Ritterbush was 2 for 4 with one RBI, and Jenna Fraser was 1 for 3 with two RBI and a walk.
Central scored in the bottom of the first when Ritterbush singled to left field to score Jazz Fenn. But the Chargers (11-3) scored five runs in the second. Central scored twice in the fifth but the lineup couldn’t sustain that rhythm.
Fraser struck out 15 and allowed six runs on 10 hits in the loss.
Grand Junction 11-17, Durango 3-8: The Tigers (6-6, 3-2 Southwestern League) swept a doubleheader against Durango (4-11, 1-3 SWL).
In the second game, Grand Junction trailed 8-1 through the top of the fourth inning before scoring nine runs in the fourth and seven over the final two innings.
Cross Country
The Palisade boys and girls teams both finished fifth at the Demon Cross Country Invitational in Glenwood Springs.
Zenon Reece was the Bulldogs’ top boys placer, finishing second in 19 minutes, 24.8 seconds. Jessica Mosby led the Palisade girls by finishing 21st in 27:11.5.
Tennis
All three District 51 teams were in action at Canyon View and Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Central all won by 7-0 margins.
The Tigers swept Durango — all the wins were in straight sets — with No. 2 singles player Matthew Silzell, the No. 2 doubles team of Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell and the No. 4 doubles team of Jack Welling and Isaac Boyer all winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats also beat Durango with the No. 4 doubles team of Trevor Rund and Ian Ridgley scoring a double-bagel win and No. 1 singles player Jack Fry, the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Savage and Anders Storheim and the No. 2 doubles team of Coltan Gechter and Evan Prosser only allowing the Demons to win one game.
The Warriors topped Bear Creek with the No. 1 doubles team of Canaan Ross and Andrew Kirschenmann and the No. 4 doubles team of Joseph Kirschenmann and Ethan Tregilgas both winning by 6-0, 6-0 margins.
No. 1 singles player Corban St. Peter and No. 3 singles player Kayden Dowdy both won in three sets.
Volleyball
Palisade lost to a pair of tough Front Range teams at Holy Family High School.
The Bulldogs’ first loss was to Holy Family 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Addie Ritterbush had nine kills, three solo blocks and two block assists. Sophia DeWitt had 11 digs, Ella Steele had 10 assists and Ava Walitt had two aces.
The Bulldogs then lost to Lutheran 25-15, 25-16, 26-24. Palisade (5-5) was led by Braeleigh MacAskill with 11 digs, Steele had 11 assists, Ritterbush had 11 kills and Mikaela Buxton had two aces.
Fruita Monument (4-6) went on the road to beat Aspen (4-4) in four sets.
The Wildcats won 25-13, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24 with Trinity Hafey contributing 14 kills and two aces. Ryleigh Payne added 11 kills, Averie Waite had 23 digs, Brielle Smith had 26 assists, Aleah Danner had three blocks and two aces and Campbell Brammer added three blocks.
Soccer
Fruita Monument was no match for the Southwestern League’s best team, Durango, in a 7-1 loss.
Tristan Francis scored for the Wildcats (5-2-1, 1-1 SWL) with Nate Halberg getting the assist. Durango is 9-0 overall and 2-0 in SWL play.
Palisade lost at Steamboat Springs 3-0.
The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-4 Western Slope League) have scored two goals this season.