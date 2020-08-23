Freshman Bailey Bingham hit a grand slam to seal the second of the Fruita Monument High School softball team’s lopsided victories at Durango on Saturday.
Fruita won the first game of the doubleheader 14-1 and finished the doubleheader with a 16-0 victory to improve to 3-0 (2-0 Southwestern League).
“The ladies played at a high level,” said Fruita coach Adam Diaz.
Palisade sweeps doubleheader: The Bulldogs (3-1) defeated Meeker 17-0 and 15-1.
Mikayla Talbott and Ember Hopkins both had four hits in the first game, combining for six RBI and five runs. Niveya Rivera had three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Talbott allowed four hits and struck out four for the win.
In the second game, Melissa Carroll had three hits, scored three runs and drove in another. Three runs scored on Rivera’s hit. Juliet Stoufflet allowed five hits with three strikeouts to get the win.
Prep Tennis
Fruita Monument’s top two singles players, Wayne Aggen at No. 1 and Brandon Miller at No. 2, were 3-0 in the Wildcats’ second-place finish at the Bishop Lowry Tournament at Canyon View Park.
Aspen was 3-0 to win the team title. Fruita and Grand Junction both went 2-1 with the Wildcats winning the tiebreaker because they won two matches against Aspen as the Tigers only won one.